Wolves launch surprise transfer swoop for Wrexham star as first signing of Rob Edwards era

Edwards, 42, arrives from Middlesbrough, having left the Championship club in second place and five points off leaders Coventry City, to take on what may prove the toughest challenge of his managerial career. After initially blocking Wolves’ approach, Boro relented last week when both clubs agreed on a compensation package, thus paving the way for Edwards' return to Molineux. He played 111 times for Wolves between 2004 and 2008, and this is more of a homecoming for the manager. He is upbeat about the challenge and is reportedly confident that Wolves can survive relegation with 27 games and 81 points still to play for. Joining Edwards at Wolves will be Harry Watling, who served as his assistant at Middlesbrough and will reprise that role at Molineux. But the new manager is also keen to surround himself with trusted former colleagues.

Wolves executive chairman Jeff Shi has said of Edwards' appointment: "I know Rob very well and I have seen his growth in different jobs. He’s a very good person, he knows the club very well, he knows the city, the fans and he is very talented. When he was a youth coach here, he showed his tactical awareness, but after he took first-team jobs he started to grow his own identity, character and leadership."