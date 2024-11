The Tshwane giants sealed their place in the Carling Knockout final after defeating Bahlabane Ba Ntwa.

Mamelodi Sundowns secured a 2-0 victory over Marumo Gallants at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Sunday.

Lucas Ribeiro scored with a classy Panenka to beat Washington Arubi, followed by a late goal from Bloemfontein-born Neo Maema.

Sundowns now look forward to their first final of the 2024/25 season, with high expectations as they take on Magesi FC on November 23.

Article continues below

takes a look at some of their comments.