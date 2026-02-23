Winners and losers of the weekend's football: Tottenham tormentor Eberechi Eze strikes again, Cesc Fabregas performs Arsene Wenger tribute act at Como and while Lens' Ligue 1 title hopes suffer major blow

We argued last week that Cesc Fabregas is the most-coveted young coach in Europe right now - and the Spaniard showed exactly why on Saturday. Just three days after upsetting AC Milan - in every sense - by helping Como claim a 1-1 draw at San Siro, Fabregas exposed the flaws in Luciano Spalletti's Juventus during a 2-0 win in Turin, with the visitors' second goal - a slick counter-attack finished off by Maxence Caqueret, provoking comparisons with Arsene Wenger's great Arsenal teams of the past.

"He is like a second father to me, and obviously he worked a lot on transitions, attacking the space, something that is even more important in modern football," the former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder told DAZN Italia after leading Como a first away league win over the Bianconeri for 75 years. "I learned a lot from him and want my team to do that.

"We also tried to play in a way that made it difficult for Juve today. My lads put in a top performance, and we did something different to other games, which was to score the second goal. Against this kind of talent and quality, if you don’t get the second goal, they will claw you back eventually. I really liked that my goalkeeper only made one save in the whole match, which means we were in control of the situation."

There was no disputing Fabregas' take on the game, while it's also impossible to deny to that sixth-placed Como - who are five points off Roma in fourth, and already through to the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia - are on course to qualify for European competition for the first time ever.

"I cannot say we are going for one target or another," Fabregas added. "Don’t forget we were in Serie B a year-and-a-half ago, so we’ve got to take it calmly, one step at a time, building a culture and identity that can take us to win every game we possibly can."