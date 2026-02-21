Real Madrid player ratings vs Osasuna: A Raul Asencio defensive disasterclass! Spaniard's late lapse costs Los Blancos as Vinicius Junior strike counts for nothing

Osasuna had the first clear chance of an otherwise flat contest. Thibaut Courtois batted away from a close range header after a well-worked set-piece routine. They came close again shortly after, when Ante Budimir headed off the post with Courtois beaten. Given those opportunities, the home side were good value for their opener. Budimir latched onto a moment of defensive uncertainty, beat Courtois to a loose ball, and was clipped as he rounded the goalkeeper. A VAR review determined that there was enough contact for a penalty, and Budimir rolled home from the spot.

Madrid started the second half equally slowly, but found another gear on the hour mark. Vinicius got more involved and a moment of magic from Federico Valverde changed things. The Uruguayan burst into the final third and cut back for Vini, who made no mistake from inside the penalty area.

It seemed that the goal would be the start of a signature Madrid comeback. Instead, Osasuna had the last laugh. Raul Garcia, the veteran striker born in Barcelona, scored the winner, cutting inside a sprawling Raul Asencio, evading Trent Alexander-Arnold, and smashing past a helpless Courtois.

