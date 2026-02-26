Will Orlando Pirates stars Evidence Makgopa and Thalente Mbatha be available for Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs? Abdeslam Ouaddou issues injury update

Orlando Pirates face off against Kaizer Chiefs in a Soweto Derby clash at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

It is a Premier Soccer League encounter as the Buccaneers push for victory to return to the top of the table.

Chiefs, on the other hand, will be out to close in on Pirates and log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has given an update on his two players, Evidence Makgopa and Thalente Mbatha, who have been trying to get back to full fitness.