Will Orlando Pirates stars Evidence Makgopa and Thalente Mbatha be available for Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs? Abdeslam Ouaddou issues injury update
Pirates resume rivalry with Chiefs
Orlando Pirates face off against Kaizer Chiefs in a Soweto Derby clash at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
It is a Premier Soccer League encounter as the Buccaneers push for victory to return to the top of the table.
Chiefs, on the other hand, will be out to close in on Pirates and log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has given an update on his two players, Evidence Makgopa and Thalente Mbatha, who have been trying to get back to full fitness.
Ouaddou on Makgopa and Mbatha's fitness
“About Makgopa, he’s still with the group. We’re very happy to welcome him back,” Ouaddou said, as per iDiski Times.
“He’s back in training, and he’s feeling very well. So he’s one more player to have in our group. Another player as well, Mbatha. I’m very happy that he joined the group because there were a lot of questions around him.
“But he was injured as well, and I’m happy to have him in the group.”
More injuries for Pirates
There was no update from Ouaddou regarding the likes of Sipho Mbule, Kabelo Dlamini, Tapelo Xoki and Thabiso Lebitso, who are all injured.
However, they have managed to cope without the players, as the coach insists on rotating his players.
Having a number of players out injured provides a test of Ouaddou's squad depth.
Chiefs also grappling with injuries
“It is true that Miguel has missed a couple of games following his injury in the Nedbank Cup game against Stellenbosch, he’s had two lighter training sessions with the group and he will be assessed today to see if he’s able to feature,” said Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze as per
“Ox has been training with the team for the last five sessions; he can help, but he’s not 100% fit. Ighodaro is definitely out; he hasn’t joined the group yet.
“Thabo Cele is back from his injury; he can help… George Matlou is out.”