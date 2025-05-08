Will Jose Riveiro reward Orlando Pirates' latest top performer Karim Kimvuidi with a starting spot in the Nedbank Cup final against Kaizer Chiefs - 'I am so happy to have such a headache'
The Congolese midfielder has been struggling for game time but produced a statement performance which could make him hard to ignore.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Kimvuidi started for Pirates against Arrows
- He had been struggling for game time this season
- Riveiro comments on picking the Congolese midfielder