'Who will stop world-class Karim Kimvuidi in Nedbank Cup final against Kaizer Chiefs? Jose Riveiro is one of the greatest ever coaches in SA football, but Orlando Pirates wasted their goals; Amakhosi are guaranteed three goals on Saturday' - Fans

Bucs retained their slim hopes of beating Mamelodi Sundowns to the PSL title ahead of Mzansi's FA Cup final.

Orlando Pirates beat Golden Arrows 2-1 in the Premier Soccer League game staged at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night.

It was a result that reduced their gap with leaders Mamelodi Sundowns to nine points and kept their slim title hopes alive.

One player who impressed was Congolese Karim Kimvuidi, and Bucs faithful feel he should be given a chance against Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup final.

Have a look at what they said, as sampled by GOAL, ahead of Saturday's Soweto Derby.