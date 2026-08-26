One question matters most for Hamza Abdelkarim: when will he be eligible to feature for Barcelona in the Champions League? The answer hinges on which squad list he appears in at the Catalan club, whether at domestic level or in the records of European football's governing body.
Should Barcelona register Hamza Abdelkarim in their main first-team squad and then include him on the Champions League list under UEFA regulations, nothing in principle would stop him featuring in the continental competition, provided he meets the rest of the registration and eligibility conditions.
Stay in the reserve squad, though, and he won't make the European list. UEFA regulations allow eight players from the reserve team to be added to the main "A" list, but only if they have been with the club, or another club inside the same association, for at least three seasons. That does not apply to Hamza Abdelkarim.
The reserve "B" list looks equally tricky for Hamza, even though the permitted number is unlimited.
Under the regulations, a player can go on the "B" list if he has been eligible to play for the club continuously for two years since turning 15, or for a total of three years, with only one loan spell of no more than a year to a club from the same association permitted.
None of that currently fits Hamza Abdelkarim. He joined Barcelona last January, so he has not completed the required period to benefit from the "B" list exception.
His European situation therefore rests largely on what Barcelona decide about their main squad. Register him in a way that allows entry on the Champions League list, and he can feature in the competition. Leave him in the reserve squad without meeting the "B" list conditions, and he won't be eligible to play in Europe this season.
The next few days carry real weight for the Egyptian forward. The picture will clear once the transfer window closes and Barcelona settle their final squad, then again at the deadline for sending the European lists to UEFA. He must be registered on one of those lists to be eligible for the Champions League.
Spain's transfer window shuts on 1 September, with the final deadline for submitting the European list falling on 2 September.