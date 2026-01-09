Will Gabriel Martinelli be banned?! Arsenal star learns punishment after Conor Bradley injury controversy in Liverpool draw

Martinelli is not expected to receive any further punishment from the Football Association (FA) despite pushing Bradley while the Liverpool defender was injured. The incident occurred in the dying moments of a tense goalless draw between the two Premier League giants.

Bradley had injured himself while clearing the ball near the touchline without being challenged. As the defender lay on the ground, Martinelli initially dropped the ball onto him. Moments later, witnessing Bradley make a movement to roll further onto the field of play, presumably to stop the game, the Arsenal winger pushed the player off the pitch.

The reaction was immediate, with Liverpool players rushing to confront Martinelli, pushing him away from their stricken teammate. Referee Anthony Taylor spotted the infraction and issued a yellow card to the Brazilian for his conduct.

Under FA regulations, incidents that are seen and dealt with by the match officials at the time are generally not subject to retrospective action. Because Taylor included the booking in his match report, the case is considered closed, meaning Martinelli will be available for Arsenal’s upcoming fixtures.