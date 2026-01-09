Getty Images Sport
Will Gabriel Martinelli be banned?! Arsenal star learns punishment after Conor Bradley injury controversy in Liverpool draw
No retrospective action
Martinelli is not expected to receive any further punishment from the Football Association (FA) despite pushing Bradley while the Liverpool defender was injured. The incident occurred in the dying moments of a tense goalless draw between the two Premier League giants.
Bradley had injured himself while clearing the ball near the touchline without being challenged. As the defender lay on the ground, Martinelli initially dropped the ball onto him. Moments later, witnessing Bradley make a movement to roll further onto the field of play, presumably to stop the game, the Arsenal winger pushed the player off the pitch.
The reaction was immediate, with Liverpool players rushing to confront Martinelli, pushing him away from their stricken teammate. Referee Anthony Taylor spotted the infraction and issued a yellow card to the Brazilian for his conduct.
Under FA regulations, incidents that are seen and dealt with by the match officials at the time are generally not subject to retrospective action. Because Taylor included the booking in his match report, the case is considered closed, meaning Martinelli will be available for Arsenal’s upcoming fixtures.
'I didn't understand he was seriously injured'
Following the match, Martinelli took to social media to address the incident directly. The 24-year-old issued a public apology, explaining that his actions were born out of the "heat of the moment" and a misunderstanding of Bradley’s physical state.
Martinelli admitted to making contact but insisted he did not realise the severity of the defender's injury at the time.
"I really didn't understand he was seriously injured in the heat of the moment," Martinelli posted on his official Instagram account. "I want to say I'm deeply sorry for reacting. Sending Conor all my best again for a quick recovery."
The apology suggests that the winger believed Bradley was attempting to time-waste to secure the draw, a common tactic in the final minutes of high-stakes matches.
Slot blames time-wasting culture
Surprisingly, Liverpool manager Arne Slot offered a sympathetic view of the incident during his post-match duties. rather than condemning the Arsenal man, the Reds boss suggested that the prevailing culture of time-wasting in modern football was the root cause of the flared temper.
Slot admitted that while the action looked bad, he understood the frustration of an attacking player chasing a goal in stoppage time.
"I don't know Gabriel Martinelli, but he comes across as a nice guy," Slot said. "I think the problem for him - and it's a problem in general in football - is that there is so much time-wasting and players pretending that they are injured in the final parts of the game and during the game, that you can sometimes be annoyed if you want to try to score a goal that you think the player is time-wasting."
The Dutch manager concluded that in the high-pressure environment of the 94th minute, rational thinking often goes out the window. "You cannot ask Martinelli to think so clear in the 94th minute," he added.
Arteta defends his player's character
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta also jumped to the defence of his forward. Speaking to the press, Arteta emphasised Martinelli’s usual temperament, describing him as a "lovely guy" who likely acted without malice.
Like Slot, Arteta suggested that the winger simply did not grasp the seriousness of Bradley's condition in the chaos of the final whistle approaching.
"Knowing Gabi, if anybody knows Gabi, he's an incredible, lovely guy, and probably he didn't realise what happened," Arteta explained.
"I hope that Conor as well [is okay], I will have a word with him now to understand that, but probably he didn't recognise what happened."
