Sean Walsh

Arsenal player ratings vs Liverpool: Eight touches?! Viktor Gyokeres goes AWOL as abject Gunners fail to take advantage of title rivals' slip-ups

Arsenal missed the chance to move eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Liverpool on Thursday. Manchester City dropped points at home to Brighton 24 hours earlier and allowed the Gunners the opportunity to extend their advantage. Though the north Londoners are now six points ahead of their closest challengers, they were denied the win many had expected them to register against the defending champions.

A moment of confusion at the back saw Arsenal nearly fall behind midway through the first half. William Saliba tried to play an overhit pass from Conor Bradley back to David Raya, not realising his goalkeeper was rushing off his line. The ball ricocheted off Raya's foot and fell back to Bradley, who tried to lob the Spaniard but hit the bar.

Liverpool's appeals for a penalty were rejected when Jeremie Frimpong twisted his ankle in the box under pressure from former Bayer Leverkusen team-mate Piero Hincapie as a relatively quiet first half petered out.

Another penalty appeal came and went on the other side of the break when Florian Wirtz went down under a challenge from Leandro Trossard, though this wasn't given on the pitch and was then cleared after a VAR check.

There was little to separate the two sides across the 90 minutes, though substitutes Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli brought saves out of Alisson in added time. That was as close as the hosts came to a goal and the match ended a disappointing draw.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Emirates Stadium...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    David Raya (6/10):

    Didn't have too much to do, with none of Liverpool's shots being on target. Did well to react sharply and stop Saliba scoring an own goal in the first half.

    Jurrien Timber (6/10):

    Was one of Arsenal's primary attackers with his line-breaking runs, though his crosses usually went to waste.

    William Saliba (6/10):

    Got away with a lapse in concentration when passing back to the onrushing Raya. Otherwise defended well, even if that was largely because Liverpool lacked box presence.

    Gabriel Magalhaes (6/10):

    Similarly swatted away danger knowing the visitors lacked threat in the final third.

    Piero Hincapie (6/10):

    Enjoyed quite the tussle up against an old friend in Frimpong. Substituted with injury at the start of the second half.

    Midfield

    Martin Zubimendi (6/10):

    Didn't set the world alight against his former suitors, but that's hardly his job anyway. If anything, he was the one Arsenal midfielder who actually did their job.

    Declan Rice (5/10):

    Arsenal were crying out for some presence and authority in midfield, particularly when Liverpool decided to slow the game down. Rice, arguably the Premier League's best player this season, shrunk when his team needed him.

    Martin Odegaard (5/10):

    Couldn't pick the lock or control the game in any sense, and as was the case with Rice that significantly hurt Arsenal's chances of winning. Subbed for Eze for the final knockings.

    Attack

    Bukayo Saka (6/10):

    Had Kerkez slipping and sliding in the wet conditions early doors, but the Hungarian wised up as the game went on. Replaced by fresher legs in Madueke with the game deadlocked.

    Viktor Gyokeres (3/10):

    On several occasions, Arsenal were waiting for a striker to get on the end of the various crosses and cutbacks that went into the Liverpool penalty area. Gyokeres was never anywhere to be seen. Touched the ball only eight times, his fewest in a match for Arsenal, before being subbed for Jesus.

    Leandro Trossard (5/10):

    Had one shot trickle wide via a deflection in the first half but that was as good as it got on a rare quiet night for the Belgian. Replaced by Martinelli.

    Subs & Manager

    Myles Lewis-Skelly (4/10):

    Replaced the injured Hincapie, but spent so much of his time on the pitch chasing shadows. Seemed incredibly off the pace.

    Gabriel Martinelli (6/10):

    On for Trossard. Wanted a penalty almost immediately when shoved by Frimpong but his claims were quickly dismissed. Threatened with his pace but his passing let him down. Turned pantomime villain in added time when he tried to shove the injured Bradley off the pitch.

    Gabriel Jesus (6/10):

    Came on for Gyokeres to a noticeably loud ovation from the home crowd. Much livelier than the Swede, but the bar was low.

    Noni Madueke (6/10):

    Subbed on for Saka. Like Jesus, sprung into life but without tangible impact.

    Eberechi Eze (5/10):

    Replaced captain Odegaard, making his first league appearance since December 13 after falling way down the pecking order. Didn't get in the game at all.

    Mikel Arteta (5/10):

    A disappointing night for Arsenal, who were flat in possession and were helped by the opposition not playing with a striker.

