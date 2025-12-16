Will Abdeslam Ouaddou go into the transfer market to replace Mbekezeli Mbokazi? Orlando Pirates coach opens up on quest 'to find solution' after Bafana Bafana defender's move to Chicago Fire FC
Mbokazi leaves void at Pirates
Mbekezeli Mbokazi recently completed his move from Orlando Pirates to Major League Soccer outfit Chicago Fire FC.
The defender enjoyed consistent football since making his professional debut in March, quickly establishing himself as a trusted figure fotr both club and country.
Such was his influence that Mbokazi wore the Pirates captain’s armband more often this season than official skipper Nkosinathi Sibisi.
Buccaneers coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has opened up on the impact of losing the influential defender who leaves a notable gap in the squad.
Ouaddou has also commented on the possible activity in the transfer market to search for a suitable replacement ahead of the second half of the season.
Will Ouaddou sign a new player to replace Mbokazi?
“We’re going to miss him of course because he is a fantastic player,” said Ouaddou.
“I don’t think there would be a coach who wouldn’t want to have him. But on the other hand, the evolution of the player, I cannot be selfish because I was in his position when I was 23 years old.
"My ambition was to play in the Premier League, and I had an opportunity to play for Fulham. I have to understand as a coach.
“So, I have to work with what I have, trust the players, work with them to improve them. We are coaches, unfortunately our job is to improve the players we have to give them the chance," added the former Morocco international.
“Of course, I like my game model to have a left-footer [defender] on left side in terms of the balance of the team in that position. It’s up to me to find solution to try replace him.”
Search for a left-footed centre-back
Mbokazi’s departure may be felt, but it still leaves Pirates well stocked in central defence with a number of capable options at Ouaddou's disposal.
Captain Nkosinathi Sibisi and his deputy Tapelo Xoki are expected to continue providing leadership at the back, even though the latter has spent the better part of the season sidelined with an injury.
The depth is further boosted by the return of Thabiso Sesane and Olisa Ndah from lengthy injury layoffs, while Lebone Seema has been a consistent performer since he arrived from TS Galaxy before the start of the current season.
However, Ouaddou has stressed the importance of recruiting a left-footed centre-back to balance his defensive unit.
None of the remaining central defenders are naturally left-footed like Mbokazi, a gap that could see the club target a new signing in January.
Ouaddou facing difficult choices
Ouaddou has already admitted that the return of Ndah and Sesane leaves him spoilt for choice at the heart of defence.
The pair started when Pirates beat the All-Stars selection side 2-0 in the Carling Black Label Cup last weekend.
"It was so important for them, so important for us. You know that we have a big squad. But unfortunately, it’s difficult for me to make some choices, because I can put only 11 players on the team sheet," Ouaddou said.
“If [FIFA President Mr. Gianni] Infantino changes the law in the the next years or next few months, it will be easier for me to put more players. But they always know that they are very important for me.
"All these players that you have seen [on Saturday], they are working hard in training, close communication with them to tell them that they are very important for us. Maybe at the end of the season, some of these players that we have seen can help us to be successful," continued the 47-year-old.
“So, they’ve been professional for a while, for a long time, and today I had the opportunity to give them chance, and they show it in a fantastic way.
“I’m very happy for them, and they need to continue that like that, and to challenge for a regular place," Ouaddou concluded.