Will Abdeslam Ouaddou go into the transfer market to replace Mbekezeli Mbokazi? Orlando Pirates coach opens up on quest 'to find solution' after Bafana Bafana defender's move to Chicago Fire FC

Mbekezeli Mbokazi recently completed his move from Orlando Pirates to Major League Soccer outfit Chicago Fire FC.

The defender enjoyed consistent football since making his professional debut in March, quickly establishing himself as a trusted figure fotr both club and country.

Such was his influence that Mbokazi wore the Pirates captain’s armband more often this season than official skipper Nkosinathi Sibisi.

Buccaneers coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has opened up on the impact of losing the influential defender who leaves a notable gap in the squad.

Ouaddou has also commented on the possible activity in the transfer market to search for a suitable replacement ahead of the second half of the season.