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'Football is irrational' - Wilfried Nancy speaks out on Celtic sacking after disastrous 33-game tenure
A beautiful experience despite the chaos
Nancy has reflected on his brief and turbulent time at Celtic, describing the opportunity to lead the Scottish giants as a "beautiful experience" despite the nightmare results that saw him sacked in less than five weeks. Nancy was plucked from Columbus Crew to replace the previous regime, but his attempt to overhaul the club's tactical identity backfired almost immediately.
Speaking on the Training Ground Guru podcast, Nancy provided insight into his mindset during that period. "Honestly, it was a beautiful experience because first of all, you have the passion. I do my job with passion. That’s why I love my job and I’m looking for a player to play with passion. In this club and the fans and the city, we can feel it. It’s been amazing for that," he said.
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Tactical shifts and the pressure of Glasgow
The Frenchman’s downfall was attributed largely to his insistence on implementing a 3-4-3 system, a radical departure from the style the Celtic squad was accustomed to. Nancy insists that the club hired him specifically for his progressive ideas. However, he admitted that the immense pressure surrounding the club eventually dictated his fate.
Nancy explained: "Celtic hired me to change [the style of play]. I’m not a conservative coach, that’s why they hired me. We had a plan, everything was clear because I did my due diligence. But after that, the pressure, we still had everything in our hands to change things and adjust. My idea was not to change everything, it’s impossible. I’m not stupid to come and change everything. The idea was to bring something new step by step, or something different. But after that, pressure, and it is so huge, that’s why what happened, happened."
No regrets over the Parkhead move
Despite the brevity of his stay, Nancy remains humble about the experience, noting that he turned down several other offers to move to the East End of Glasgow. The 33-day tenure stands as one of the shortest in the club's modern history, yet the manager holds no bitterness toward the board or the supporters regarding his swift dismissal as the title race hung in the balance.
Reflecting on the brand of the club, Nancy said: "The Celtic brand, this is something that I like a lot. That’s why I wanted to go over there, despite the fact that I had many opportunities, with a lot of humility, with different clubs. That’s why I put everything into perspective. After that, the pressure is the pressure and they changed their mind. But I spent a really, really good time over there. I didn’t have enough time to put the way I coach, the way I do things. But this is the way it is. I have no bad words regarding what happened over there. It’s part of my journey."
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Nancy wanted more time
Concluding his thoughts on the exit, Nancy added: "The support I had from the chairman and everyone was huge. But after that, there are results, and we know in our job that it’s difficult if we don’t include them. Football is irrational sometimes, so it’s a no brainer to say I didn’t have enough time. Obviously things could have been better but life is about moments. The moment when I went there, with reflection, was maybe not the good moment."
Celtic currently occupy second place in the Scottish Premiership, trailing leaders Hearts by a single point ahead of their decisive final-day showdown this Saturday.