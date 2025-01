Percy Tau’s recent move to Qatar has ignited debate among football fans, fuelled by speculation about a possible return to South African football.

However, Tau chose to join Qatar Sports Club, likely securing the most lucrative contract of his career.

While some have questioned this decision, key factors such as his age, exclusion from the national team and his circumstances at Al Ahly strongly support his choice.

Here, GOAL takes a closer look at why the Lion of Judah’s move to Qatar was the right call.

