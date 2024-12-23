Why Orlando Pirates must win big against Marumo Gallants to have any hope of the PSL title as Mamelodi Sundowns remain on top

Orlando Pirates need to rediscover their winning touch on Tuesday afternoon against Marumo Gallants if they are to stand up against bullish Sundowns.

Amid the turmoil surrounding Mamelodi Sundowns following an abrupt change of personnel in the coaching front, they continue to dominate the PSL, having secured four consecutive league victories.

Now, they stand at the top of the table heading into Christmas - unless Pirates manage to defeat Marumo Gallants by a staggering six unanswered goals. When Sundowns sit atop the standings at Christmas, it’s usually a sign that the title race is almost theirs to lose. For Pirates, maintaining a winning streak in the league is crucial to keeping the pressure on Sundowns.

The sight of Sundowns defeating Stellenbosch, especially after Pirates' shock defeat to the same team, is a psychological blow. A commanding victory over Gallants is the only way to shake off that sting. With the absence of talisman Patrick Maswanganyi, who is suspended, Pirates coach Jose Riveiro will be banking on Relebohile Mofokeng to turn on the heat for the Buccaneers.

Pirates must recognize the gravity of this upcoming match - it’s a chance to not only get back on track but also prove they remain serious title contenders. After their slip-up against Stellenbosch, Sundowns have seized control of the race, and it’s up to Pirates to rally and stay within striking distance.