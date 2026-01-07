'Why not?' - Mamelodi Sundowns and Pitso Mosimane rumoured to be in talks for sensational reunion despite court battle
- AFP
Is Pitso back?
Going by several media reports, it is possible that clubless Pitso Mosimane could be off the market soon, as a possible return to Chloorkop is apparently on the cards.
The former Bafana Bafana head coach is credited with helping Sundowns turn into a strong, competitive, and feared outfit in the country and in Africa. The club's highest trophy remains the CAF Champions League title won in 2016 when the former SuperSport United coach was in charge.
Since then, the continental trophy has been elusive for the Brazilians, but for the coach, the story is different. After the controversial exit in 2020, he went to Al Ahly and lifted two more Champions League titles.
The possible reunion between the defending PSL champions and the former Al Ahli Jeddah tactician is a debate that has, alongside Bafana's elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations, dominated the sporting headlines for days.
- Pitso Mosimane, August 2025
Right time for Sundowns-Mosimane reunion?
Former Sundowns midfielder Brent Carelse has argued that the two parties share a common DNA, going by their joint history at the time.
The coach's return will represent a sense of continuity, given that some of the players, Themba Zwane and Denis Onyango, whom he handled then, are still at the club.
"Why not? I think he did well while he was there; some of the players are still there. I think it would be a good thing; also, it would not be much change if you think about it," Carelse told Soccer Laduma.
"I think it would be good for continuity as well; Pitso knows the players, knows the league, and also knows what the club wants to achieve, so I think it would be a good appointment."
"In terms of the selection of players and having a stable team, I think Pitso would bring that. Also, the fact that he knows that the club wants to dominate on the continental stage, that would obviously be one of his main objectives, to try to win the Champions League again," he added.
"I think he can do that; he has obviously gained a lot of experience over the years. I just think for continuity's sake, it would be best (to bring back Pitso); he knows how the club is run, and it's an advantage for him."
- AFP
The court battle
Moismane's possible return is, however, overshadowed by a court case between him and the club. When he left for Al Ahly, the move triggered a fight back from Sundowns, who demanded compensation given that he had just signed a four-year contract extension.
The case headed to the courts, and Sundowns won, with Mosimane ordered to pay his former club.
However, the coach appealed against the decision made by the South Gauteng High Court, and the appeal is yet to be determined, with a hearing set for January 14.
“It's going ahead on the 14th of January; in fact, we're trying to finalise the time with the [court]. As far as I know, it's going ahead,” Mosimane's legal representative, Eric Mabuza of Mabuza Attorneys, told Soccer Laduma.
- Backpage
Have Sundowns got a plan?
When he was recently pressed to confirm whether he is ready to return to coaching, Mosimane was categorical; only a good plan can entice him. It remains to be seen whether a good plan has been tabled by the PSL heavyweights, which could trigger 'Jingles' return to Chloorkop.
“You must remember that at the point I am, I don’t apply for jobs, and that’s not being egoistic. It’s about the plan, and you must show me the plan,” Mosimane recently said.
“As I’m talking to you today, there’s a possibility that anytime from now I might have a club. Almost every second week, there’s a team that’s available and asks if we can work together.
“I mean, you can’t tell me that in Africa, there’s no team I can’t coach, and even in the Gulf region, I do have options, but it must be proper and challenging for me.
“I can’t say I will never coach again at home. I will coach any team in the country that shows me why I need to come here and what you would bring to the table,” he added.
“Because I can also ask, what have you been doing, why are we where we are, where can we accept our shortfalls, and how do we address that to get better? Not today or tomorrow, but it takes time."
- Backpage
Where does this leave Cardoso?
Although the former Esperance head coach helped Masandawana defend the PSL title last season, many argue that the club has lost its identity under the Portuguese tactician.
With Sundowns seemingly losing ground on Orlando Pirates on the domestic front, the club's 'trigger happy' hierarchy may believe a reunion with their most successful coach of the modern era could kill two birds with one stone: get the fans back on side and solve the thorny issue of the ongoing court case.