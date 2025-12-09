Three-time CAF Champions League winner Pitso Mosimane throws down the gauntlet insisting ‘I don’t apply for jobs’ and challenges Kaizer Chiefs to come for him with a plan

“You must remember that at the point I am, I don’t apply for jobs and that’s not being egoistic. It’s about the plan and you must show me the plan,” Mosimane said on Game On with Thabiso Mosia on Radio 2000.

“As I’m talking to you today, there’s a possibility that anytime from now I might have a club. Almost every second week, there’s a team that’s available and asks if we can work together.

“I mean, you can’t tell me that in Africa, there’s no team I can’t coach and even in the Gulf region I do have options, but it must be proper and challenging for me.

“I can’t say I will never coach again at home. I will coach any team in the country that shows me why I need to come here and what you would bring to the table,” the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach added.

“Because I can also ask, what have you been doing, why are we where we are, where can we accept our shortfalls and how do we address that to get better? Not today or tomorrow, but it takes time.

“Brendan Rodgers talked about a three-year plan and I was laughing and I said in the UK yes, but we can have a plan because I was at Sundowns for eight years and SuperSport United for six years, and you must have a plan,” he concluded.