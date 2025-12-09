Three-time CAF Champions League winner Pitso Mosimane throws down the gauntlet insisting ‘I don’t apply for jobs’ and challenges Kaizer Chiefs to come for him with a plan
Calls for Mosimane grows louder
Kaizer Chiefs parted ways with Nasreddine Nabi almost three months ago, leaving his former assistants, Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze, to steer the ship for the remainder of the 2025–26 campaign. The duo has worked to stabilise the side, but the Glamour Boys remain a work in progress.
Chiefs currently sit in fourth place on the Premier Soccer League table and head into the next stretch of the season after a frustrating run of back-to-back goalless draws against Chippa United and TS Galaxy - results that stalled their momentum and dented their hopes of keeping pace with second-place Mamelodi Sundowns and log leaders Orlando Pirates.
With things still not quite clicking for Amakhosi, the club’s loyal supporters have grown increasingly vocal about the need for a seasoned, authoritative head coach to take charge. At the forefront of those calls is the name of Pitso Mosimane, widely regarded as one of the most accomplished managers on the continent.
Mosimane has since spoken openly about his availability and explained why, despite the noise around him, he won’t apply for Chiefs job.
Mosimane challenges Chiefs to ‘have a plan’
“You must remember that at the point I am, I don’t apply for jobs and that’s not being egoistic. It’s about the plan and you must show me the plan,” Mosimane said on Game On with Thabiso Mosia on Radio 2000.
“As I’m talking to you today, there’s a possibility that anytime from now I might have a club. Almost every second week, there’s a team that’s available and asks if we can work together.
“I mean, you can’t tell me that in Africa, there’s no team I can’t coach and even in the Gulf region I do have options, but it must be proper and challenging for me.
“I can’t say I will never coach again at home. I will coach any team in the country that shows me why I need to come here and what you would bring to the table,” the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach added.
“Because I can also ask, what have you been doing, why are we where we are, where can we accept our shortfalls and how do we address that to get better? Not today or tomorrow, but it takes time.
“Brendan Rodgers talked about a three-year plan and I was laughing and I said in the UK yes, but we can have a plan because I was at Sundowns for eight years and SuperSport United for six years, and you must have a plan,” he concluded.
Amakhosi’s challenges domestically and on the continent
Despite Chiefs’ determination to remain within touching distance in the PSL title race, the Soweto giants continue to grapple with the demands of competing on multiple fronts. Their domestic push has been accompanied by a taxing CAF Confederation Cup campaign, where consistency has been difficult to find.
Chiefs currently sit third in Group D, having collected just a single point from their opening two fixtures; a return that places them under early pressure as they look to navigate a challenging group and keep their continental ambitions alive.
The road ahead after AFCON break
As PSL clubs pause for the Africa Cup of Nations break, Chiefs face a timely opportunity to return to the drawing board; a chance to reassess their approach, regroup mentally and address the shortcomings that have held them back in key moments. The coaching team will certainly use this window to fine-tune their tactical shape, sharpen combinations and, crucially, work on improving their finishing, an area that has repeatedly cost them valuable points.
When domestic action resumes later in January 2026, Amakhosi will be thrown straight back into the intensity of league football. On 20 January, they host Golden Arrows in a clash that is expected to set the tone for their ambitions in the second half of the campaign.
Just days after that encounter, the focus shifts from the PSL to the continental arena. On 25 January, Chiefs embark on a demanding away trip to Zambia, where they will face Zesco United in matchday three of the CAF Confederation Cup Group D.