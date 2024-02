A section of Kaizer Chiefs fans believe there is no way Kaizer Chiefs can afford Pitso Mosimane while some have faith he will eventually sign someday.

On Monday, Fifa ordered Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli to compensate their former coach Mosimane approximately R222 million for breach of contract.

The celebrated South African coach parted ways with the Middle East team owing to financial struggles and failure by the management to assure him about the future even after meeting the agreed target.

South Africans now believe there is no way Chiefs can afford Mosimane, arguing he is too expensive for the Soweto giants.