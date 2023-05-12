Did Mosimane confirm his Al Ahli Saudi FC exit amid Kaizer Chiefs rumours?

Pitso Mosimane is on his way out of Al Ahli Saudi FC at the end of the season after a successful campaign.

Pitso Mosimane set to leave Al Ahli

Chiefs or Wydad could be his next destination

Al Ahli on course to claim league title

WHAT HAPPENED: GOAL Arabia has been reliably informed that Pitso Mosimane's time is neigh at Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli SC as his contract is unlikely to be renewed when it expires at the end of the season.

Mosimane managed to fulfil his mandate of gaining promotion to the Saudi Professional League, which he did with a couple of games to spare. The former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor took to Twitter on Friday evening to give himself a high-five for his achievement.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Mission accomplished, project delivered, sleeping giant awoken in eight months. In a new country, new continent, different league! In Arabic, they say, khalsa! meaning, it is done and dusted! Thanks Jeddah for entrusting me with this difficult task. Salute."

Meanwhile, "Jingles" also Tweeted an appreciation post after Fifa celebrated him for guiding Al Ahli to the top-flight and his overall achievements at Mamelodi Sundowns and Al-Ahly where he won three Caf Champions League titles, as many Caf Super Cups and finished third in the Fifa Club World Cup two times with The Red Devils.

"Thanks to the world’s football mother body for acknowledging our contribution in the game. When God is in control, directing, and steering any of his children, no human can stop or distract," Mosimane Tweeted.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Mosimane likely to be a free agent, his name will be bandied about with possible moves across Africa.

Wydad Casablanca have always shown keen interest in Mosimane's services and after firing Juan Carlos Garrido and Sven Vandenbroeck taking over on a stopgap measure, Mosimane may be attracted to that region of the continent.

However, Kaizer Chiefs have also been mentioned as Mosimane's possible destination, with current head coach Arthur Zwane struggling to find his feet at the high pressure side.

WHAT NEXT: Mosimane has three games left in the league this season and his side are on course to win the league as they sit at the summit on 65 points. Their next game is against the relegated Al-Shoalah.