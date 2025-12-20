Who will win AFCON 2025? Mohamed Salah's Egypt, Victor Osimhen's Nigeria and star-studded Morocco among Cup of Nations favourites as Africa's best prepare for battle

Just think back to the 2023 edition in Ivory Coast, which was postponed until January 2024 for weather-related reasons but still proved well worth waiting for, as the host nation came out on top after changing their coach midway through the tournament because they were very nearly eliminated in the group stage. Believe it or not, the 2025 AFCON could be just as compelling, and Morocco look more than capable of emulating The Elephants by triumphing on home soil.

Of course, when the tournament gets under way on Sunday, most eyes will be firmly fixed on Mohamed Salah, who, after his very public spat with Liverpool manager Arne Slot, is looking to finally get his hands on the trophy after twice finishing as a runner-up with Egypt, in 2017 and 2021. However, Nigeria superstar Victor Osimhen has never won the tournament either and one can be sure that he and his team-mates will be determined to make it up to their fans for shockingly failing to qualify for next summer's World Cup in North America.

The competition is going to be intense, though. Several sides are more than capable of taking home the trophy, as GOAL outlines ahead of Sunday’s tournament-opener between Morocco and Comoros in Rabat...