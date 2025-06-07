Who should replace Innocent Maela as Orlando Pirates captain between, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Tapelo Xoki and Sipho Chaine? Buccaneers legend Benedict Vilakazi makes his call
The incoming Buccaneers coach will have the task to settle for a player who will be the ultimate leader in his squad.
- Maela has stepped down as a Bucs player
- The club will now have to appoint a new captain
- Vilakazi picks his preferred skipper
