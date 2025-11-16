+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025Backpagepix
Khothatso Leballo

‘Who should be sacrificed for Sibongiseni Mthethwa? If Kaizer Chiefs supporters were to select Bafana Bafana, only their players would be in that squad, but a national team is not self-entitlement, Hugo Broos doesn't believe in older players' - Fans

The Amakhosi midfielder has received some backing from a club legend who is strongly convinced that the player has enough quality to deserve a place in the national side. He argues that despite the central midfield being arguably the richest Bafana department in terms of depth, the former Stellenbosch star is international football material. The Soweto giants great insists the national team coach is failing to recognise what is good in a defensive linkman.

  • Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Khanyisa Mayo, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Who should be sacrificed for OX?

    Who should be sacrificed for OX? Just asking - Solly Morolong  

    They won't really say who should be 'kicked out' but will 'twist and shout' so and so in - Khotso E. Nkayi 

    • Advertisement
  • Teboho Mokoena, Bafana Bafana, August 2025Backpage

    Maybe Banks wants Mokoena out for Mthethwa

    Good question Solly. Gone are the days when Chiefs players were automatically preferred. Maybe he wants Mokoena out because he is not a Chiefs player - Khumbulani Khumalo

  • Bathusi Aubaas, Bafana Bafana vs Super EaglesBackpage

    What has Aubaas been doing?

    What has Aubass been doing let us be honest - Lebza Ntwana

  • Orlando Pirates FansBackpage

    Pirates fans' worry, national team is not self entitlement

    90% of people looking down on Chiefs players are from Pirates and their worry is that once a Kaizer Chiefs player plays well one of theirs is eliminated..... A national team is not self entitlement… - Ntshebe Siseko

  • Kaizer Chiefs fans celebrateBackpagepix

    If Chiefs fans were to select...

    If Chiefs fans were to select the national team, only their players would be in that squad, I am telling you. 😂😂😂 - Jameson Mzamo Ngcobo

  • Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana, November 2025Backpage

    Broos' favouritism

    Most teams in the Betway League will be represented fairly not with favouritism if given a chance to choose a national squad unlike Broos does… - Ntshebe Siseko

  • Thalente Mbatha, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    Mbatha, Makgopa game time at Pirates has decreased

    Sundowns coach once benched Teboho Mokoena. But coach Hugo call him and play. Mbatha, Makgopa game time at Pirates ☠️ has decreased. Mudau come back straight to Bafana squad. Lorch deserves call-up 110%. Mpule is mastering it. Themba is coming back soon. Our national team coach and his assistant 👀 are different from supporters -  Thabo Charles

  • Sibongiseni Mthethwa of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Ox is better than who in Bafana?

    Which coach can make changes in the last minute after building the core if the team and Ox is better than who in that team - Thierry Henri

  • Sibongiseni Mthethwa of Kaizer Chiefs vs KabuscorpKaizer Chiefs on X

    Did Bafana suffer without Ox?

    What happened with their calling? Did Bafana Bafana suffer? No. But excelled, Bafana Bafana is not meant to appease supporters or teams, the coach has his own plan with certain players in his mind, not ours - Samson Tsotetsi

  • Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Kaizer Chiefs, November 2024Backpagepix

    Hugo doesn't believe in old people

    Hugo doesn't believe in old people like this one - Maxmos Phiri

  • Sphephelo Sithole, Bafana Bafana, February 2024Getty

    Who is Ox going replace between Sithole,Mokoena & Mbatha?

    Who is he going replace between Sithole,Mokoena & Mbatha? - Thabang Trigger Mochwaedi

