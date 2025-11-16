GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted to Chiefs icon's views that Sibongiseni Mthethwa deserves to be in the Bafana Bafana squad.
‘Who should be sacrificed for Sibongiseni Mthethwa? If Kaizer Chiefs supporters were to select Bafana Bafana, only their players would be in that squad, but a national team is not self-entitlement, Hugo Broos doesn't believe in older players' - Fans
- Backpage
Who should be sacrificed for OX?
Who should be sacrificed for OX? Just asking - Solly Morolong
They won't really say who should be 'kicked out' but will 'twist and shout' so and so in - Khotso E. Nkayi
- Backpage
Maybe Banks wants Mokoena out for Mthethwa
Good question Solly. Gone are the days when Chiefs players were automatically preferred. Maybe he wants Mokoena out because he is not a Chiefs player - Khumbulani Khumalo
- Backpage
What has Aubaas been doing?
What has Aubass been doing let us be honest - Lebza Ntwana
- Backpage
Pirates fans' worry, national team is not self entitlement
90% of people looking down on Chiefs players are from Pirates and their worry is that once a Kaizer Chiefs player plays well one of theirs is eliminated..... A national team is not self entitlement… - Ntshebe Siseko
- Backpagepix
If Chiefs fans were to select...
If Chiefs fans were to select the national team, only their players would be in that squad, I am telling you. 😂😂😂 - Jameson Mzamo Ngcobo
- Backpage
Broos' favouritism
Most teams in the Betway League will be represented fairly not with favouritism if given a chance to choose a national squad unlike Broos does… - Ntshebe Siseko
- Backpage
Mbatha, Makgopa game time at Pirates has decreased
Sundowns coach once benched Teboho Mokoena. But coach Hugo call him and play. Mbatha, Makgopa game time at Pirates ☠️ has decreased. Mudau come back straight to Bafana squad. Lorch deserves call-up 110%. Mpule is mastering it. Themba is coming back soon. Our national team coach and his assistant 👀 are different from supporters - Thabo Charles
- Backpagepix
Ox is better than who in Bafana?
Which coach can make changes in the last minute after building the core if the team and Ox is better than who in that team - Thierry Henri
- Kaizer Chiefs on X
Did Bafana suffer without Ox?
What happened with their calling? Did Bafana Bafana suffer? No. But excelled, Bafana Bafana is not meant to appease supporters or teams, the coach has his own plan with certain players in his mind, not ours - Samson Tsotetsi
- Backpagepix
Hugo doesn't believe in old people
Hugo doesn't believe in old people like this one - Maxmos Phiri
- Getty
Who is Ox going replace between Sithole,Mokoena & Mbatha?
Who is he going replace between Sithole,Mokoena & Mbatha? - Thabang Trigger Mochwaedi