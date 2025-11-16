Kaizer Chiefs legend convinced 'Hugo Broos might not see what we see in Sibongiseni Mthethwa' as he vouches for Amakhosi midfielder to get Bafana Bafana call-up

Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Joseph Setlhodi has entered the national team selection debate by insisting that Sibongiseni Mthethwa also deserves a place in the Bafana Bafana squad.

His comments come after arguments that Mduduzi Shabalala was unfairly overlooked by Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

This comes as Chiefs players continue to struggle to break into the Bafana setup despite some showing good form.

Setlhodi believes central midfielder Mthethwa’s consistency and work rate in central midfield make him a valuable option for the Belgian, but he says the AFCON-winning tactician does not see it.