Kaizer Chiefs legend convinced 'Hugo Broos might not see what we see in Sibongiseni Mthethwa' as he vouches for Amakhosi midfielder to get Bafana Bafana call-up
Mthethwa's names pops up in Bafana discussion
Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Joseph Setlhodi has entered the national team selection debate by insisting that Sibongiseni Mthethwa also deserves a place in the Bafana Bafana squad.
His comments come after arguments that Mduduzi Shabalala was unfairly overlooked by Bafana coach Hugo Broos.
This comes as Chiefs players continue to struggle to break into the Bafana setup despite some showing good form.
Setlhodi believes central midfielder Mthethwa’s consistency and work rate in central midfield make him a valuable option for the Belgian, but he says the AFCON-winning tactician does not see it.
'Mthethwa is the only destroyer at Chiefs, he qualifies for Bafana'
"Mthethwa is a very good, hardworking player; he makes Kaizer Chiefs tick," Setlhodi told KickOff.
"I cannot say he is underrated because football, we don't view it the same way. Why is he not with Bafana Bafana? That's a big question. The national team coach might not see what we see in the player. But personally, I believe he qualifies to be in the national team.
"Mthethwa has brought so many things to the Kaizer Chiefs game. On the pitch, he is almost everywhere covering his teammates, especially where danger is. He is always the first one to spot it.
"He can easily make it easy for his teammates to get a goal. And most of all, he's got the stamina. He is the only destroyer at Chiefs at the moment. That's my opinion."
A tough battle for Mthethwa
Competition in central midfield in Bafana is stiff, making Mthethwa's path into the national team a difficult one.
The likes of Thalente Mbatha, Teboho Mokoena, Masindi Nemtajela and Bathusi Aubaas are all on top of their game, strengthening their grip on their spots in the national team.
That gives Broos little reason to tamper with his preferred central midfield structure, thereby shutting out Mthethwa.
Adding to more competition in this role are players like Orlando Pirates' Sihle Nduli and Sekhukhune United’s Siphesihle Mkhize, who are also pushing hard for Bafana recognition.
This depth of quality makes it increasingly difficult for Mthethwa to stake a claim for a place in the national side.
His challenge could be further compounded by Broos’ apparent lack of faith in Chiefs players.
What comes next?
Fierce debate is expected to continue in the upcoming weeks as Broos prepares to announce his final AFCON squad.
The looming announcement has left players and Bafana fans anxiously waiting to know the names that will make the cut to Morocco.
Whatever choices Broos makes will inevitably place him under intense scrutiny, as every omission or inclusion is likely to spark strong opinions.
The players he picks will also shoulder the pressure of proving that they deserve those coveted spots at AFCON, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup being the bigger picture.
At least reaching the AFCON final will justify the faith placed in both the coach and his chosen squad.