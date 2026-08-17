Moreira is an extremely versatile left-footed player who can operate on either flank or as an attacking midfielder behind the striker. For Amorim, he will be the first choice on the left, in place of Estupinan or Bartesaghi. The 22-year-old wanted to join AC Milan despite interest from top English, German and Italian clubs. He ended last season at Salzburg with 5 goals and 9 assists in 42 appearances, but also 10 yellow cards. At Strasbourg, he played as an attacking wide player, mainly on the right, in a 4-2-3-1.