Who is better Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen and Orlando Pirates' Sipho Chaine? SA football veteran has his say

"I can't say the two goalkeepers are on the same level. At the moment, I can give it to Brandon Petersen because he's from a situation where he didn't have a good 2024/25 season," Shongwe told KickOff.

"Things were shaky, but he has made a comeback now and with the same defence. Last season, the defence needed to settle because it was still new.

“In the beginning, it was Inacio Miguel and Rushwin Dortley's partnership, and Dortley got injured. There was atime where the likes of Given Msimango and Zitha Kwinika played. It's the first time that Chiefs are sticking to the same defence.

"I give that title to Petersen. At Pirates, from last season, there's been stability at the back, and Chaine has been the king. He is ahead of Petersen when it comes to game-time," added the former Eswatini number one goalkeeper.

"So, at the moment Petersen is better than Chaine when it comes to form."