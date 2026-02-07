Who is better Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen and Orlando Pirates' Sipho Chaine? SA football veteran has his say
Peterson has done well this season
Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen has managed to keep 15 clean sheets in 24 outings across all competitions this season, a testament to how the Soweto giants have improved at the back.
His Orlando Pirates counterpart Sipho Chaine has not conceded in 18 out of the 25 matches he has played.
Former Chiefs goalkeeper Williams Shongwe has come out to name the goalkeeper he thinks has been better this season.
Shongwe's verdict on Petersen and Chaine
"I can't say the two goalkeepers are on the same level. At the moment, I can give it to Brandon Petersen because he's from a situation where he didn't have a good 2024/25 season," Shongwe told KickOff.
"Things were shaky, but he has made a comeback now and with the same defence. Last season, the defence needed to settle because it was still new.
“In the beginning, it was Inacio Miguel and Rushwin Dortley's partnership, and Dortley got injured. There was atime where the likes of Given Msimango and Zitha Kwinika played. It's the first time that Chiefs are sticking to the same defence.
"I give that title to Petersen. At Pirates, from last season, there's been stability at the back, and Chaine has been the king. He is ahead of Petersen when it comes to game-time," added the former Eswatini number one goalkeeper.
"So, at the moment Petersen is better than Chaine when it comes to form."
Can Petersen break into Bafana ahead of World Cup?
There was an outcry from a section of Bafana Bafana fans when Petersen was omitted from the 2025 AFCON squad.
Some felt that the Chiefs goalkeepeer deserved to be selected in the place of Siwelele FC custodian Riacrdo Goss.
If Petersen continues with his current form, it would be interesting to see if he will be included in the 2026 FIFA World Cup squad.
Who will finish the season with more silverware between Petersen and Chaine?
With Chiefs now out of the Nedbank Cup, they are only left with the CAF Confederation Cup and PSL title to play for and those are also opportunities for Petersen to have silverware this season.
Chaine has already won the MTN8 and Carling Knockout with Pirates, while having the PSL and Nedbank Cup to play for.