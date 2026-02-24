Who is better, Kaizer Chiefs' Brandon Petersen or Orlando Pirates' Sipho Chaine? Kaizer Chiefs legend picks his best goalkeeper as PSL Golden Glove race gathers speed
Golden Glove rivalry intensifies
There is no doubt that Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen has been a pivotal figure for the club in the ongoing season.
Sipho Chaine of Orlando Pirates has also been impressive and is a Golden Boot candidate alongside Petersen.
As the Premier Soccer League fanatics turn their focus on the upcoming Soweto derby, former Chiefs star Collins Mbesuma has delivered his verdict on who is better between Chaine and Petersen.
The Amakhosi skipper has kept 11 PSL clean sheets, while Chaine has 12, and the fight is about who will deliver a clean sheet in the derby.
Mbesuma picks his choice
“I go with Petersen. You can feel him. Even when he was on the bench, the way he communicates with the players inside…he is a leader," the Zambian said, as quoted by FARPost.
"In these types of games, you need leadership, especially from the back, because the goalkeeper is the one who sees the game properly.”
Shongwe's verdict
Mbesuma's comparison comes weeks after former Chiefs goalkeeper Williams Shongwe revealed who he thinks has had a better season between Chaine and Petersen.
"I can't say the two goalkeepers are on the same level. At the moment, I can give it to Brandon Petersen because he's from a situation where he didn't have a good 2024/25 season," Shongwe said.
"Things were shaky, but he has made a comeback now and with the same defence. Last season, the defence needed to settle because it was still new."
Chaine, Petersen tipped to influence the derby
Retired South African star Lucky Lekgwathi has explained how both goalkeepers can influence the highly anticipated clash between the Soweto rivals.
"For me, I think the goalkeeping department. In the goalkeeping department, you look at Brandon [Petersen], you look at Sipho [Chaine]. Chaine is in the setup of Bafana Bafana. Petersen wants to go to the setup of Bafana Bafana," Lekgwathi argued, as per Soccer Laduma.
"Like now, you know, the World Cup is coming, so everyone wants to go and play. So, like now, both goalkeepers, you look at their clean sheets.
“I think the difference may be one or two goals. So, I think in this game, the derby, goalkeepers will play a big role. I see, yes, in the middle, whatever, striking force, but goalkeeping, they are going to play a crucial role, you know, for this derby," he added.
"As I said to you, Chaine is in the setup of Bafana Bafana and Petersen; everyone was like, 'Why doesn't the coach select him?’ He’s been working hard to be selected for Bafana, but it's going to be a nice derby."