Who is Beljo, Boban’s protégé who scored against Spain

After their World Cup campaign ended with elimination in the round of 32, Croatia turned the page and started again from scratch. After nine years, the era of Zlatko Dadic has come to an end, and former West Ham and Watford man Slaven Bilic has taken his place on the national team bench, having already served as head coach from 2006 to 2012. First game, first win over the Czech Republic, built on familiar certainties: decisive goals from Modric - who at 41 became the oldest scorer in the history of the national team - and Marco Pasalic, an Orlando City midfielder and simply a namesake of the Atalanta player.