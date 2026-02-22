Where has Kabelo Dlamini been after missing Orlando Pirates matches? Abdeslam Ouaddou explains midfielder's long absence
Dlamini's limited game time
Orlando Pirates midfielder Kabelo Dlamini last featured in a competitive match in November 2025.
It is a season he has been struggling for game time and has managed just eight appearances in all competitions, providing two assists and yet to score a goal.
The Buccaneers coach, Abdeslam Ouaddou, has explained why Dlamini has been seeing limited action.
Ouaddou answers why Dlamini has not been playing
“Dlamini is injured at the moment; I don’t know if you know about that,” said Ouaddou, as per iDiski Times.
“But it’s been three weeks that he has had an injury. But he’s coming back because he’s in a rehabilitation.”
Does Dlamini still has space in Ouaddou's team?
Dlamini is likely to face a difficult task in trying to reclaim his place in the starting line-up after he recovers from injury.
The attacking midfielder is in a team that has Relebohile Mofokeng becoming a sensation as a creative linkman.
There are also the likes of Andre de Jong, Sipho Mbule and Patrick Maswanganyi all vying for the playmaker role, leaving questions if Dlamini can still fit in Ouaddou's midfield setup.
Central midfield has emerged as one of the departments in which Ouaddou is spoilt for choice and has capable options.
Dlamini's return cannot be ruled out
However, Dlamini's return to reclaim his place as a regular starter this season cannot be ruled out.
Ouaddou has been rotating his players, but the coach has warned that every player earns his place on merit.
The rotation has affected experienced players, making no Pirates player guaranteed game time, although there are some who feature consistently.