Kabelo Dlamini, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpagepix
Khothatso Leballo

Where has Kabelo Dlamini been after missing Orlando Pirates matches? Abdeslam Ouaddou explains midfielder's long absence

The 29-year-old has been with the Buccaneers since July 2019, when he joined the Soweto giants from Bloemfontein Celtic. However, this season has arguably been the toughest of his time at the club, with increased competition in midfield and limited opportunities. The difficult spell has fuelled speculation about his future under the current coach and whether he still features in the long-term plans.

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Dlamini's limited game time

    Orlando Pirates midfielder Kabelo Dlamini last featured in a competitive match in November 2025.

    It is a season he has been struggling for game time and has managed just eight appearances in all competitions, providing two assists and yet to score a goal.

    The Buccaneers coach, Abdeslam Ouaddou, has explained why Dlamini has been seeing limited action.

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, February 2026Backpage

    Ouaddou answers why Dlamini has not been playing

    “Dlamini is injured at the moment; I don’t know if you know about that,” said Ouaddou, as per iDiski Times.

    “But it’s been three weeks that he has had an injury. But he’s coming back because he’s in a rehabilitation.”

  • Kabelo Dlamini of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Does Dlamini still has space in Ouaddou's team?

    Dlamini is likely to face a difficult task in trying to reclaim his place in the starting line-up after he recovers from injury.

    The attacking midfielder is in a team that has Relebohile Mofokeng becoming a sensation as a creative linkman.

    There are also the likes of Andre de Jong, Sipho Mbule and Patrick Maswanganyi all vying for the playmaker role, leaving questions if Dlamini can still fit in Ouaddou's midfield setup.

    Central midfield has emerged as one of the departments in which Ouaddou is spoilt for choice and has capable options.

  • Kabelo Dlamini & Masindi Nemtajela, Orlando Pirates vs Marumo Gallants, April 2025Backpagepix

    Dlamini's return cannot be ruled out

    However, Dlamini's return to reclaim his place as a regular starter this season cannot be ruled out.

    Ouaddou has been rotating his players, but the coach has warned that every player earns his place on merit.

    The rotation has affected experienced players, making no Pirates player guaranteed game time, although there are some who feature consistently.

