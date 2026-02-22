Where has Kabelo Dlamini been after missing Orlando Pirates matches? Abdeslam Ouaddou explains midfielder's long absence

Dlamini is likely to face a difficult task in trying to reclaim his place in the starting line-up after he recovers from injury.

The attacking midfielder is in a team that has Relebohile Mofokeng becoming a sensation as a creative linkman.

There are also the likes of Andre de Jong, Sipho Mbule and Patrick Maswanganyi all vying for the playmaker role, leaving questions if Dlamini can still fit in Ouaddou's midfield setup.

Central midfield has emerged as one of the departments in which Ouaddou is spoilt for choice and has capable options.