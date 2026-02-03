Goal.com
Monnapule Saleng
Khothatso Leballo

When will Monnapule Saleng make his Mamelodi Sundowns debut? Miguel Cardoso delivers positive news about former Orlando Pirates winger

The 27-year-old last played a competitive football match in November 2025 while on loan at Orbit College from Orlando Pirates. He was playing while carrying an injury before his thigh strain eventually took a toll on him. Now having found a new home at Chloorkop, he is still waiting to make his maiden appearance for Masandawana.

  Monnapule Saleng

    Sundowns signed an injured Saleng

    Mamelodi Sundowns signed Monnapule Saleng from Orlando Pirates, with the Brazilians announcing his arrival on January 10.

    He arrived at Chloorkop while nursing a thigh injury picked up during his time at Orbit College where he was on loan from the Buccaneers.

    At the time he joined Sundowns, he said he would be out for eight to 12 weeks, while his coach, Miguel Cardoso, also corroborated the time his player was expected to be out. 

    Cardoso has now issued the latest update on his player's fitness situation. 

  Miguel Cardoso

    Cardoso sheds more light on Saleng's fitness situation

    “Saleng has recovered very positively,” said Cardoso as per iDiski Times.   

    “If you remember when I spoke about Saleng, I told that in a very negative approach that probably we might have him out for two months.   

    “I also wanted to take out some pressure from his recovery and from himself. I believe it’s not gonna be that time for him to come back to training.    

    “Then we need to get to understand how he feels, if he’s clear, fitness-wise and capable of helping the team," the former Celta Vigo coach.    

    “We have to make him understand a few details we want from him and understand the moment where he’ll be capable of performing.”

  Monnapule Saleng

    What does signing an injured Saleng mean?

    Signing a player who is injured might be a testament of how Saleng mean to Cardoso.

    It reflects on the confidence the Portuguese and his technical team have in the player to be patient with him until he recovers to play competitive football.

    But the winger has to prove that he deserves to be a regular starter when he is back to full fitness, especially with Tashreeq Matthews his major competitor on the left attacking side. 

  Monnapule Saleng

    Unconvincing Sundowns in need of new legs

    However, with Sundowns struggling to open a comfortable gap in their Premier Soccer League race like they used to do in recent seasons, they might feel the need to have a fully fit Saleng assisting them.

    They have also been battling in the CAF Champions League where they have lost top spot in Group C.

    That could mark a turn from the way they used to confirm their quarter-final place with some group games to spare.

