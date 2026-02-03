When will Monnapule Saleng make his Mamelodi Sundowns debut? Miguel Cardoso delivers positive news about former Orlando Pirates winger

Mamelodi Sundowns signed Monnapule Saleng from Orlando Pirates, with the Brazilians announcing his arrival on January 10.

He arrived at Chloorkop while nursing a thigh injury picked up during his time at Orbit College where he was on loan from the Buccaneers.

At the time he joined Sundowns, he said he would be out for eight to 12 weeks, while his coach, Miguel Cardoso, also corroborated the time his player was expected to be out.

Cardoso has now issued the latest update on his player's fitness situation.