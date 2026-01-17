Revealed: When Marc Guehi will complete £20m Man City transfer with medical booked for Crystal Palace star

According to Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett, City are on the brink of signing Guehi after reaching an agreement with the England international over personal terms. The report claims the 25-year-old is now expected to complete a medical in the north-west of England, with the deal in with a chance of being completed by the end of the weekend.

The news comes after City agreed a £20m package including add-ons with fellow Premier League side Palace on Friday, with Guardiola’s side pipping Liverpool and Arsenal to Guehi’s signature.

Guehi, who has established himself as one of the league’s best defenders, reportedly drew interest from European heavyweights Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid as well, with his Palace contract set to expire at the end of the season.