Getty
What has gone wrong at Spurs? North London rivals Arsenal form part of explanation as ex-Tottenham academy graduate is quizzed on finger of blame
Mission Impossible: Can De Zerbi guide Spurs away from danger?
Some 12 months ago, Ange Postecoglou was guiding supposed members of the fabled ‘Big Six’ towards their lowest finish in the Premier League era. Some cracks were papered over there by a Europa League triumph that brought a 17-year wait for major silverware to a close.
Change in the dugout was made regardless last summer, with Thomas Frank inheriting managerial reins. He lasted just eight months, while interim successor Igor Tudor was moved on after only seven games at the helm - with no league victories being savoured during his ill-fated tenure.
Roberto De Zerbi is the latest to answer Spurs’ SOS call, but the former Brighton boss is finding out the hard way - amid mounting injury problems - that the mission at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium may be so impossible that even Tom Cruise would be destined to fail.
- Getty/GOAL
15 games without a win: Who is to blame for Tottenham's struggles?
A morale-sapping winless run has been extended to 15 games - with 2026 yet to deliver any cause for celebration - and a two-point gap needs to be bridged in order to clamber out of the drop zone and avoid tumbling into the Championship.
How did Spurs allow such a dramatic fall from grace to come about and who is responsible? When those questions were put to M’Poku - who once lined up in the club’s academy system alongside the likes of Harry Kane - the ex-DR Congo international - who is now turning out for Yanited in Baller League UK - told GOAL: “I think everyone has to take his own responsibility. From the outside, we don't even know who to blame.
“I think Daniel Levy did a great job until now and in terms of business, the club is probably the most profitable club and stable club financially. I think in terms of football, Spurs never really had a vision or methodology.
“Because now, what I've seen for the last few years, every manager comes with their idea and then we play their idea, then they're gone, and then another guy comes, another guy goes. I think there's not really been a real strategy and methodology of football like Arsenal, Ajax, Liverpool.”
Could Tottenham get stuck if they tumble into the Championship?
Domestic and continental rivals have been able to find the kind of stability that Spurs now crave, with there the very real threat that things will get considerably worse - with a mass exodus of top talent on the cards - before they start to get any better.
If relegation were to be endured, then Tottenham - even with parachute payments and deep pockets being factored into the equation - may find it difficult to yo-yo straight out of the second tier.
The Championship is a notoriously competitive division, with everybody capable of anybody on their day, and the 2026-27 campaign is likely to include some big spending from Wrexham - under the guidance of Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds, Rob Mac - and a Birmingham City board that boasts NFL legend Tom Brady within its ranks.
When it was put to M’Poku that Spurs could find themselves stuck in a rut and unable to clamber back into the big time, the 34-year-old - who also spent time in Belgium, Greece, Italy, Abu Dhabi and Turkey during his playing career - added: “I don't think they will get stuck and I don't think they will go down. I hope so.”
- Baller League UK
Tottenham fixtures 2025-26: Must-win clash with Wolves next up
Tottenham’s next opportunity to start building momentum and put a dramatic clamber away from danger in motion will come when taking in a trip to rock-bottom Wolves on Saturday - in what has quickly become a must-win encounter.
M’Poku will be among those watching on from afar before readying himself for a return to action at the Copper Box Arena - as Yanited seek to shake a demoralising defeat of their own (8-1 to the Prime FC team managed by KSI) from the system.
Baller League Season Three is available to watch live on www.youtube.com/@BallerLeagueUK