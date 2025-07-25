'What nonsense is this? Can't watch Chan without Kaizer Chiefs players! But Amakhosi must sign Lepasa who is better than all their strikers; Zakhele's Orlando Pirates exit hurts' - Fans

On Thursday, coach Molefi Ntseki named his squad for the Chan competition that will be played jointly by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania from August 2 to 30.
South Africa are placed in Group C alongside Uganda, Niger, Guinea, and Algeria.
Among the players included in the Bafana Bafana team is striker Zakhele Lepasa, who has been released by Orlando Pirates. It came as a shock to many fans who believe the forward can still help Bucs deliver.
Have a look at what Mzansi said as sampled by GOAL.