'What nonsense is this? Can't watch Chan without Kaizer Chiefs players! But Amakhosi must sign Lepasa who is better than all their strikers; Zakhele's Orlando Pirates exit hurts' - Fans

Mzansi is preparing for the biennial competition and the former Bucs striker is among the players who will be representing the coutry.

On Thursday, coach Molefi Ntseki named his squad for the Chan competition that will be played jointly by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania from August 2 to 30.

South Africa are placed in Group C alongside Uganda, Niger, Guinea, and Algeria.

Among the players included in the Bafana Bafana team is striker Zakhele Lepasa, who has been released by Orlando Pirates. It came as a shock to many fans who believe the forward can still help Bucs deliver.

Have a look at what Mzansi said as sampled by GOAL.