What is the difference between UFC/MMA and boxing?

At the top level of combat sports, two names keep coming up: UFC and boxing. Both pack out arenas, bring in millions and create stars, but they are worlds apart in their rules, style and philosophy.

On Saturday, 26 September, though, the spotlight will fall not on the UFC but on Oktagon 94. Christian Eckerlin and Frederic Vosgröne are among those on the card at the sold-out stadium in Frankfurt. You can find all the information on how to watch it here.

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This article explains the differences between UFC and boxing.