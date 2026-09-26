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imago-sport-1073852580.jpgTorsten Helmke
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What is the difference between UFC/MMA and boxing?

Boxing and UFC – what really sets the two combat sports giants apart? SPOX shows you the differences, as MMA continues to grow ever bigger. In Germany too, as the Oktagon events featuring Christian Eckerlin, Frederick Vosgröne and others impressively show.

At the top level of combat sports, two names keep coming up: UFC and boxing. Both pack out arenas, bring in millions and create stars, but they are worlds apart in their rules, style and philosophy.

On Saturday, 26 September, though, the spotlight will fall not on the UFC but on Oktagon 94. Christian Eckerlin and Frederic Vosgröne are among those on the card at the sold-out stadium in Frankfurt. You can find all the information on how to watch it here. 

Watch sport liveStream now on RTL+

This article explains the differences between UFC and boxing.

  • What is the difference between the UFC and boxing?

    UFC and boxing both sit under the combat sports umbrella, but they differ fundamentally in focus and character. Boxing is a traditional discipline with clear rules and a long history, while UFC represents modern, versatile fighting at the highest level. Both sports captivate millions around the world, but they appeal in part to different audiences and embody different combat sport philosophies.

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  • What is the difference between UFC and boxing? - What is the UFC anyway?

    The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is the world's best-known MMA organisation. MMA stands for Mixed Martial Arts, a full-contact combat sport that blends boxing, wrestling, judo, karate, taekwondo, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and Muay Thai. Fighters meet inside the Octagon, an eight-sided cage, and can fight both standing and on the ground.

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  • What is the difference between the UFC and boxing? - Boxing

    By comparison, boxing almost looks pure. Only punches with the fists to the upper body and head are allowed. Referees break up clinches quickly, and there is no fighting on the ground. The focus is on footwork, guard, precision and punching power, with clearly defined techniques and rules.

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  • What is the difference between UFC and boxing? - Differences in the rules

    The clearest difference is in the range of techniques allowed: while boxers use only their fists, UFC fighters can also kick, shoot for takedowns, hunt submissions and unleash ground-and-pound. Their kit is different too: boxers wear more heavily padded gloves, while UFC fighters compete in smaller, open-finger gloves.

  • What is the difference between UFC and boxing? - Fighter profile

    Boxers are usually highly specialised athletes who hone their style over many years. In the UFC, by contrast, fighters need to be complete all-rounders. Anyone who only excels in one area has little chance at the top level. That makes MMA unpredictable and tactically complex.

  • What is the difference between UFC and boxing? - Show, hype and business

    Both sports thrive on major events, media hype and superstar personas, such as Tyson Fury in boxing and Conor McGregor in the UFC. But while boxing can look back on a tradition spanning decades, the UFC is the more modern, more dynamic product, often more radical, more brutal and faster.

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    The most famous fighters in UFC and boxing of all time

    • Most famous UFC fighters of all time
    NameCountryKey achievements
    Conor McGregorIrelandTwo-weight champion (featherweight & lightweight), the UFC's biggest star
    Khabib NurmagomedovRussiaUndefeated (29–0), dominant lightweight champion
    Jon JonesUSALongest-reigning light heavyweight champion, regarded as one of the GOATs
    Anderson SilvaBrazilRecord title defences at middleweight
    Georges St-PierreCanadaChampion in two weight classes (welterweight & middleweight)
    Ronda RouseyUSAFirst major women's champion, Olympic medallist
    Israel AdesanyaNew ZealandInfluential middleweight, kickboxing background
    Stipe MiocicUSAMost successful UFC heavyweight champion
    • Most famous boxers of all time
    NameCountryKey achievements
    Muhammad AliUSAThree-time world heavyweight champion, cultural icon
    Mike TysonUSAYoungest heavyweight champion of all time, devastating power
    Floyd Mayweather Jr.USA50–0 record, defensive genius, boxing's biggest PPV star
    Wladimir KlitschkoUkraine More than 20 title defences, dominated the heavyweight division for a decade
    Manny PacquiaoPhilippinesWorld champion in eight weight classes
    Tyson FuryGreat BritainCurrent heavyweight star, undefeated, big personality
    Joe FrazierUSALegendary rivalry with Ali, Olympic champion
    Lennox LewisGreat BritainDominant heavyweight of the 90s
    Canelo ÁlvarezMexicoMultiple-time world champion, active across several weight classes