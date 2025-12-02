Abdeslam Ouaddou responds to Hugo Broos' Orlando Pirates-dominated AFCON squad as PSL giants push for first league title since 2012

“We are proud as a club. I’m proud as a coach of my players being so represented in the national team,” Ouaddou said during the Carling Knockout final media open day.

“I told you before in some press conference that Orlando Pirates is a club that works for the nation. We're available to the national team and to the national team coach for collaboration," he added.

"So, of course, when we see such a number of players, we want to wish them all the best."

The nine players in Broos' squad are expected to help Bucs achieve one of their season targets before the AFCON finals. On December 6, the Sea Robbers will take on Gallants in search of their second cup at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

“But before the national team, we have a target this week. Of course, after that, we will wish them good luck for the upcoming AFCON," the Moroccan explained.

"The players and I, and the staff were working to get results in the PSL, but at the same time, we had this target in the corner of our heads. So, it’s the moment. It’s the week. And now we are fully focused on this target to achieve this.”