Abdeslam Ouaddou responds to Hugo Broos' Orlando Pirates-dominated AFCON squad as PSL giants push for first league title since 2012
Pirates take over Bafana
When Hugo Broos announced his African Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad, nine players from Orlando Pirates were named.
Sipho Chaine, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Thalente Mbatha, Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Sipho Mbule, Evidence Makgopa, and Relebohile Mofokeng are the Pirates players heading to Morocco.
Mamelodi Sundowns have been producing more players for Bafana, but recently, Pirates have overtaken them. In the last AFCON edition, eight players were from Masandawana.
Only five - Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena, and Bathusi Aubaas - will be in Morocco. Iqraam Rayners has been named among the reserve players.
'We are a proud club'
“We are proud as a club. I’m proud as a coach of my players being so represented in the national team,” Ouaddou said during the Carling Knockout final media open day.
“I told you before in some press conference that Orlando Pirates is a club that works for the nation. We're available to the national team and to the national team coach for collaboration," he added.
"So, of course, when we see such a number of players, we want to wish them all the best."
The nine players in Broos' squad are expected to help Bucs achieve one of their season targets before the AFCON finals. On December 6, the Sea Robbers will take on Gallants in search of their second cup at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.
“But before the national team, we have a target this week. Of course, after that, we will wish them good luck for the upcoming AFCON," the Moroccan explained.
"The players and I, and the staff were working to get results in the PSL, but at the same time, we had this target in the corner of our heads. So, it’s the moment. It’s the week. And now we are fully focused on this target to achieve this.”
Broos praises Mofokeng
After announcing his squad, Broos explained why he has included Mofokeng, who was injured and missed Bafana's last World Cup qualifiers.
“About Relebohile, I like him as a player. He’s a very good player; he’s a very talented player," the Belgian said.
"Had a few problems now in the past week with an injury, so I was very happy to see him play again with Pirates, and that’s why I didn’t doubt one second to take him with the selection.”
Morocco ready for AFCON
As Morocco prepares to host the finals, Ouaddou has looked back at how South Africa hosted the 2010 World Cup finals and said it was a fantastic event.
"It's a big event for us, for the kingdom of Morocco. You know that it has been a long time since my country has been looking to organise the World Cup. We competed against you in 2010, but at least I'm happy that one African country won the organisation, and it was a fantastic organisation, I remember," he added.
“We have the opportunity to organise a small competition, the AFCON; it will be a test for us. I think it's a country that welcomes everyone, a warm country, with nice people who love football. It's the land of football," explained the former Gallants coach.
"Our [His Majesty] King Mohammed VI, 15 years ago, had a very big vision to develop football, professional football as well for the women, and my country is doing a fantastic job in the continent," the coach concluded.
"I think they are showing a real example. Even in the youth teams, you can see that we won the World Cup, we won the AFCON, and I was saying last time that there are some countries that make me proud as an African in our continent, and my Morocco is part of those countries."