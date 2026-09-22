Chiesa, who turns 29 on 25 October, still has plenty to say and plenty to give. If he cannot find space in a Red shirt, he will pack his bags in January. With 18 months left on his contract, he will have to do so for the good of everyone. He cannot afford to gather dust on the bench. He wants to play, he has to, also to win back his place with Italy. After the snubs from Gattuso, he dreams of a return to the Azzurri with Mancini on the bench, with whom he won the European Championship, with whom his best version was seen. He is unlikely to find room for the Nations League fixtures in November, the target is March, when the qualifiers for Euro 2028 begin. He last played for Italy at the 2024 European Championship in Germany, in the last-16 defeat to Switzerland in Berlin.