New year, same old story. 2026-27 was supposed to be the season of Federico Chiesa's revival, but little has changed from the recent past. The former Juventus and Fiorentina forward is still battling fitness problems, the latest a muscle injury suffered just a few days before the start of the season, leaving him to watch all of Liverpool's matches from the stands or from the sofa in front of the television. After Slot's departure and Iraola's arrival, the 1997-born player had hoped to turn a corner, to become a genuine option, to get back to being the player admired at Euro 2021, but it has not worked out that way. And when he is available again, he will once more have to play catch-up.
What happened to Federico Chiesa? Injured, zero appearances for Liverpool, still absent from the Italy squad
Iraola's final choice
According to the English press, Federico Chiesa is expected to return to group training next week, with a view to the huge clash against Manchester City on Sunday 11 October. After the international break the Reds, like all the top sides, will play every three days, and Chiesa hopes to find a bit of space, to feel important, to try to climb the pecking order. He will get his chances, but he cannot afford to waste them: right now he sits behind Barcola, Gakpo, Wirtz, as well as the latest arrival Munoz and youngster Ngumoha, who has now established himself as a genuine alternative to the starters.
He wants Italy in 2026
Chiesa, who turns 29 on 25 October, still has plenty to say and plenty to give. If he cannot find space in a Red shirt, he will pack his bags in January. With 18 months left on his contract, that is what everyone needs. He cannot afford to gather dust on the bench. He wants to play, he has to, also to win back his place with Italy. After the rejections to Gattuso, he dreams of a return to the Azzurri with Mancini on the bench, with whom he won the Euros, with whom the best version of him was seen. He is unlikely to find room for the Nations League fixtures in November; the target is March, when qualification for Euro 2028 will begin. His last match for the Azzurri came at Euro 2024 in Germany: the round of 16 defeat to Switzerland in Berlin.
How much Chiesa costs and how much he earns
Chiesa will be put on the market in January, and Liverpool's current aim is to bring in at least EUR15 million from his sale. Anyone who wants him, and in Italy he has attracted interest from Napoli and Inter, must also take his wages into account: in England, Enrico's son earns around EUR7 million net per season.
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