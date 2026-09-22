Chiesa, who turns 29 on 25 October, still has plenty to say and plenty to give. If he cannot find space in a Red shirt, he will pack his bags in January. With 18 months left on his contract, that is what everyone needs. He cannot afford to gather dust on the bench. He wants to play, he has to, also to win back his place with Italy. After the rejections to Gattuso, he dreams of a return to the Azzurri with Mancini on the bench, with whom he won the Euros, with whom the best version of him was seen. He is unlikely to find room for the Nations League fixtures in November; the target is March, when qualification for Euro 2028 will begin. His last match for the Azzurri came at Euro 2024 in Germany: the round of 16 defeat to Switzerland in Berlin.