What does Rodri have to do with it? Real Madrid's weaknesses prove Mourinho's agenda right

The other request went unfulfilled: a centre-back. Real Madrid signed Konaté, but Mourinho wanted more at the back, having watched the defence rank among the team's most glaring weaknesses in recent years.
Behind the scenes, the club had looked at freeing up space for another defender should someone leave. In the end, nothing moved.
Raúl Asencio picked up an injury and stayed on the list, and the window shut without the extra centre-back the coach had demanded.
Central defence is where the first warning sign appears, the one that drags Mourinho's wishlist back into focus.
Injuries have hit the backline hardest. Asencio has yet to play a single match under the coach, and now he faces two to four months out with a fracture to his shin bone. Konaté and Militão are carrying physical problems of their own.
Options look thin in this position, especially with Huijsen suspended for the next game after his red card in the derby. The more intriguing debate, though, lies in midfield.
Early in the season, Mourinho turned to Trent Alexander-Arnold in that role alongside Valverde. The experiment flopped.
Season after season, everyone outside the club seems to spot the same flaw in how the squad is built. From the inside, that flaw apparently does not exist.
The Portuguese coach has a squad brimming with ability, and he has publicly backed the quality of his midfield and defensive players.
Even so, there's no ignoring the truth. Had Real Madrid met all of the Portuguese coach's requests, Mourinho would now have extra players capable of shaping the course of the season.