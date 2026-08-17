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'We need players' - Nuno Espirito Santo demands attacking signings despite £22m Arne Engels arrival
Summer recruitment drive continues
West Ham have officially completed a Championship-record £22m swoop for Engels, making the Celtic midfielder their fourth addition of the summer. The promising Belgian follows Joel Veltman, Manor Solomon, and Keiber Lamadrid, who made his loan switch permanent following the club's relegation from the top flight. However, Nuno admitted he remains unsatisfied with the current squad balance, insisting his side still urgently require attacking reinforcements.
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Tactical limitations spark frustration
Nuno made no attempt to hide his frustration after seeing West Ham surrender a two-goal cushion to draw 2-2 at Burnley in their Championship curtain-raiser: "We need players, especially in the offensive part of the team," he said, as quoted by BBC Sport.
The Portuguese tactician admitted a severe shortage of attacking depth forced him into awkward tactical workarounds throughout the contest: "We have young lads, we have options of double full-back, like we did in the last game and in this game, but we need more bodies in the offensive part of the team."
Midfield dynamics show promise
Despite his concerns further forward, Nuno was effusive in his praise for Engels, who registered 17 goals and 22 assists across 100 outings for Celtic: "He's a very good player. I think he'll help us a lot in the middle of the park, where we have two young players," he added.
The manager is also confident the engine room will look far more solid once key personnel return: "We have Tomas [Soucek] too. When he returns, I think we'll have more options and be stronger in the middle of the park."
He stressed that the hierarchy are working around the clock to address the squad's glaring needs before the deadline: "There's a lot of activity. The club knows the targets and the needs of the team. We're working very hard and trying to get the bodies in as soon as possible."
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Promotion ambitions demand consistency
Surrendering two points at Turf Moor offered West Ham an immediate reminder of the unforgiving nature of life in the Championship. Nuno's men must quickly find their cutting edge and tighten up at the back if they are to mount a serious promotion push. The Hammers return to action next Saturday when they welcome Charlton to the London Stadium.
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