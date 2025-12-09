West African giants announce surprise squad to face Orlando Pirates-dominated Bafana Bafana squad ahead of AFCON finals in Gauteng

Bafana head coach Broos recently made a complaint in regard to their AFCON preparations.

The Belgian pointed fingers at the Premier Soccer League, whose calendar extended into December, given that the Carling Cup final had been scheduled to be played on December 6.

His squad is dominated by Orlando Pirates, and the club needed their players for the final, meaning their release to the Bafana camp was going to be delayed.

“I was hoping to start the camp a little earlier, but for the second time, the PSL didn’t want to cooperate because there is the final of the Carling Knockout Cup,” Broos said.

“Maybe they don’t want to hear it, but I am happy that Chiefs and Sundowns are out of the tournament already. We start our preparations on December 8 at the University of Pretoria, and we stay there until the 17th because we have to be in Morocco five days before our first game.

"I don't like to play two or three games before we go – we played enough against African teams, so we don't have to play against another African team as if we don't know African football," he added.

"We've played, over the last four years, nearly only against African teams, so we don't have to play another two or three games before we go to AFCON; we don't need that.

"It will be a little bit different next year when we prepare for the World Cup – that is something else, and the preparations will be different as well.

"But now we just try to have good preparation and [make sure] that the team is really at 100 per cent when they start, and that we don't start like we started the last AFCON with a defeat."