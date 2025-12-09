BIG TEST! Bafana Bafana's final friendly against former FIFA World Cup quarter-finalists confirmed ahead of 2025 AFCON as Hugo Broos looks to fine-tune South Africa team

Broos has already discussed their preparations for the upcoming AFCON tournament as the team looks to go one step further and reach the final after finishing third in the 2023 edition in Ivory Coast.

“I was hoping to start the camp a little earlier, but for the second time the PSL didn’t want to co-operate because there is the final of the Carling Knockout Cup,” he said.

“Maybe they don’t want to hear it, but I am happy that Chiefs and Sundowns are out of the tournament already. We start our preparations on December 8 at the University of Pretoria, and we stay there until the 17th because we have to be in Morocco five days before our first game.

“The day before we leave for Morocco, we will play a friendly match, but we are still looking for an opponent. We arrive in Morocco to play our three scheduled group matches in December," the Belgian added.

“Hopefully, we will play more matches at the tournament in the new year. Before the camp, we have a friendly match, probably against Zambia, on November 14, and then I go to Belgium to see my family for about a week. From Belgium I go to the World Cup draw.

“Then I come back to South Africa on December 7 to start our preparation camp on December 8 in Pretoria.”