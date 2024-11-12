'We qualify or not, Hugo Broos is not going anywhere, he brought back Bafana Bafana's identity and belief! He must go, Mokwena, McCarthy & Malesela should coach South Africa' - Fans

The experienced coach has shared some intriguing comments leading up to South Africa's pivotal Afcon qualifying matches.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has stated that he will step down if his team does not secure a spot in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Bafana are scheduled to play against Uganda on Friday in an away match, followed by hosting South Sudan at the DHL Stadium on Tuesday, November 19.

The Belgian mentor has instilled renewed hope in Bafana by steering the national team to a commendable third place in the 2023 Afcon. He is now anticipated to qualify the team for the upcoming Afcon edition set to take place in Morocco next year.

After Broos' promise, South African fans expressed mixed opinions regarding his statement. Here, GOAL brings you what supporters shared on social media.