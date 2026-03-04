'We have delivered VAR!' Reason for Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns & Co. to be excited as technology is set for PSL! 'I have proof of payment'
The complaints in Mzansi
There have been calls from the stakeholders in the Premier Soccer League to introduce VAR, which will help reduce human error.
Most recently, there were questions about the penalty not awarded to Stellenbosch against Golden Arrows in the Nedbank Cup's round of 16 loss, and, eventually, Gavin Hunt's men were eliminated.
Then, a couple of days ago, Kaizer Chiefs were wrongfully denied a legit goal scored by Ashley du Preez with an offside flag in the 2-1 loss against Stellenbosch.
I can't enjoy football anymore
“I can’t enjoy football anymore. I’m a super fan of football, but I can’t enjoy it, because whenever a referee makes a mistake, people look at me and ask where is VAR? We made a promise to move forward with the implementation of VAR,” Minister of Sports Gayton McKenzie said in a recent presser.
“When this discussion took place, we were told to implement VAR in South Africa could cost us as much as R80-million. Instead of rushing into the process, we met with SAFA and, together with SAFA, assembled the best referees as a technical team to evaluate all the options.
"FIFA’s head of global development, Arsene Wenger, is in advanced discussion over the offside rule, so that a player would only be offside if his entire body is ahead of the defender. How will you see that with a naked eye?” He queried.
We have delivered
The Government official has now confirmed that payment has been made, and soon teams in PSL will enjoy the technology.
“Football is not waiting for South Africa, luckily, you have a Minister and Deputy Minister is not slow, we’ve made sure everything is done, we’re ready, and we’ve kept our promise of VAR! In my hand here, I have the proof of payment, that the treasury has given us permission, we’ve given the money for VAR to SAFA, and they must just pay," he added.
“The department, McKenzie, can do no more. So I have kept my promise! I don’t want to hear somebody asking me where is VAR?
"I have done my bit, the DM has done her bit, we have given the money for VAR, we assembled the people, we have done the expertise. We have delivered on VAR," McKenzie concluded.
Time for excitement in PSL
Teams in PSL will definitely enjoy having the technology, but the biggest beneficiaries will be the fans who will welcome results by their clubs.
The officials should now master the technology and apply it effectively.