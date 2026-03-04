'We have delivered VAR!' Reason for Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns & Co. to be excited as technology is set for PSL! 'I have proof of payment'

The Government official has now confirmed that payment has been made, and soon teams in PSL will enjoy the technology.

“Football is not waiting for South Africa, luckily, you have a Minister and Deputy Minister is not slow, we’ve made sure everything is done, we’re ready, and we’ve kept our promise of VAR! In my hand here, I have the proof of payment, that the treasury has given us permission, we’ve given the money for VAR to SAFA, and they must just pay," he added.

“The department, McKenzie, can do no more. So I have kept my promise! I don’t want to hear somebody asking me where is VAR?

"I have done my bit, the DM has done her bit, we have given the money for VAR, we assembled the people, we have done the expertise. We have delivered on VAR," McKenzie concluded.