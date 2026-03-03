Officials to blame? Kaizer Chiefs were denied a legit goal that could have changed the outcome of PSL outing
Another frustrating season?
When Kaizer Chiefs made 11 signings in the off-season transfer window, the majority of whom had needed experience to boost the team, their supporters expected another major trophy.
However, things have fallen apart in the last couple of weeks across all competitions.
The Glamour Boys are out of the Nedbank Cup, CAF inter-club competition, and are seemingly way too far to challenge Pirates and Sundowns for PSL glory.
Did the officials contribute to Amakhosi struggles?
After falling to Zamalek in the Group D outing of the CAF Confederation Cup, Amakhosi were undone by Stellenbosch and Bucs respectively in the PSL.
However, it couldn't have been the same, most probably, if the officials had gotten it right in the 2-1 loss to Stellies when Ashley du Preez's strike, from Flavio da Silva's cross, was ruled out for offside.
“We are going to draw the line to tell whether the player is [offside]. You can see that Du Preez is in an offside position, but it is not an offence to be in an offside position," former FIFA coach Victor Hlungwani told Soccerzone.
“Let’s have a look when he [Du Preez] gets a cross. You can see that he’s behind the ball.
“Therefore, the goal should have been allowed. It was not given, that’s not right," he concluded.
WATCH: Is Hlungwani right?
Have a look at the explanation by the respected analyst in Mzansi.
The massive challenge
After finishing outside the top eight in the last two seasons, it will be calamitous if the club fails to qualify for MTN8 in the ongoing campaign once again.
They are currently placed fifth in the log with 30 points from 17 matches.