Officials to blame? Kaizer Chiefs were denied a legit goal that could have changed the outcome of PSL outing

After falling to Zamalek in the Group D outing of the CAF Confederation Cup, Amakhosi were undone by Stellenbosch and Bucs respectively in the PSL.

However, it couldn't have been the same, most probably, if the officials had gotten it right in the 2-1 loss to Stellies when Ashley du Preez's strike, from Flavio da Silva's cross, was ruled out for offside.

“We are going to draw the line to tell whether the player is [offside]. You can see that Du Preez is in an offside position, but it is not an offence to be in an offside position," former FIFA coach Victor Hlungwani told Soccerzone.

“Let’s have a look when he [Du Preez] gets a cross. You can see that he’s behind the ball.

“Therefore, the goal should have been allowed. It was not given, that’s not right," he concluded.