'We don't want Chiefs flops representing Bafana, what is Ngezana doing there, Foster abandoned us during Afcon' - Fans

Fans take to social media to analyse Bafana's preliminary squad of 38 players ahead of their upcoming fixtures against Uganda and South Sudan

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named a 38-man preliminary squad, which will be trimmed to 23 players in the coming days.

The squad is set to play Uganda away before facing South Sudan in Cape Town, marking the first time in nine years that the senior national team will play in the Mother City.

These fixtures will take place between November 11-19, 2024.

Notable inclusions are newcomers like Sage Stephens, Thabang Matuludi, Ndamulelo Maphangule, and Yanela Mbuthuma, all receiving their first call-ups.

Additionally, Sipho Mbule’s return to the squad is noteworthy, with his loan spell at Sekhukhune proving beneficial.

Fans have expressed mixed reactions to the squad announcement, with some excited about the fresh talent and others questioning the selection.

As the countdown to the final squad begins, the public eagerly awaits Broos' decisions for these crucial matches.

Have a look at what they think of the squad as compiled by GOAL.