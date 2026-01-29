'We are close to the World Cup' - Five takeaways from Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT press conference on 'important' March friendlies and the transfer window

It’s been more than two months since the U.S. men’s national team’s 5-1 win over Uruguay, and there’s still another month and a half to go before March friendlies bring them back into action. For manager Mauricio Pochettino, the wait has been agonizing. The World Cup is coming, and, midway through something of a break for the team, the Argentine is itching to get back to action.

"With how we finished 2025, we wanted to play again the next week," Pochettino said with a smile. "We wanted to take advantage of that form and that belief and that energy from the group."

The break, though, has been useful. Pochettino and his staff have officially turned the page on 2025, truly beginning the run-up to the World Cup. Since the team last gathered, the U.S. have learned two of their three group stage opponents, making the path towards this summer feel a little bit more real. As MLS players have enjoyed their offseason and European players have continued to grind through the winter months, Pochettino and his staff have been working, taking advantage of these seemingly quiet moments to do vital preparation away from the public eye.

"We love to coach," he said. "We love to be on the grass, and this has been very, very difficult. At the same time, it's about having this time to look back, to analyze different areas. I think having time to do this will make us much better, and that is the most important. When we meet up with the players in March, we have to be clinical and try to help in a simple way to provide and simplify things so that the players can understand quickly what we want to do.

"It's a good opportunity for us to review the team, everything that's related to it, and, at the same time, we're excited and waiting for the moment to start again where we can compete."

Pochettino addressed the media on Thursday to discuss that work, his evolving player pool, and the road to the upcoming World Cup. GOAL breaks down the key takeaways from his press conference.