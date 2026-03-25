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Wayne Rooney vs Ronaldinho: Matheus Cunha picks perfect 10 after inheriting iconic jersey at Man Utd
- Getty
Ronaldinho & Rooney wowed global audiences
Unsurprisingly, former Barcelona playmaker Ronaldinho - who captured a global title with Brazil in 2002 and won the prestigious Ballon d’Or in 2005 - is a creative influence that Cunha has always looked up to.
United’s all-time leading scorer, Wayne Rooney, also provided inspiration for the Paraiba native when he was growing up. The powerful England international was not as fond of stepping aboard the showboat as Ronaldinho, but dazzled audiences around the world with his boundless energy and penchant for spectacular goals.
Who is Cunha's favourite No.10 of all-time?
Asked to name his favourite No.10, Cunha - speaking in association with DHL, the official logistics partner of Manchester United - told GOAL: “Wearing the number 10 shirt for Manchester United is such a pleasure. Ronaldinho was always my idol growing up, but in terms of my favourite number 10 of all time, it’s Wayne Rooney, easily. I grew up watching him and I always remember the historic things he did for this club. I’ve played against guys like Marcus Rashford who is an amazing player, but as a kid, Rooney was the one. It is a real honour to wear his number now.”
Cunha joined United from Wolves in the summer of 2025 and was immediately handed a shirt that has previously been worn by Rashford, Rooney, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Teddy Sheringham.
He has taken his tally of goals for the Red Devils to seven, with the most memorable of those sealing a dramatic 3-2 victory over Premier League leaders Arsenal on January 25. He considers that effort to be his favourite, with the South American saying: “Even though I don't feel it was my most beautiful, I have to pick my winning goal against Arsenal as my favourite goal so far. When you consider the context of it being one of the biggest games in the league, to score the winner was an incredible feeling for me and my team-mates. The whole club felt it. The atmosphere around the city and the country was unbelievable. Due to that context, it’s definitely the most important goal of my career.”
- DHL/Manchester United
Man Utd involved in special Asian pitch project
Cunha continues to unlock full potential in his game at 26 years of age. He hopes to be a source of inspiration to others and is proud to see United teaming up with DHL to deliver a professional-grade football pitch to a remote region in Asia.
Extreme weather conditions that frequently render local fields unusable, combined with a mountainous terrain that offers very little flat ground, has meant that Mae Suek in Thailand has long struggled with a lack of safe sporting facilities, which sidelines the community’s passion for playing football. DHL, together with United, have surprised the community by providing high-quality infrastructure on Jericho Farm. The 9x9 pitch is made to world-class standards, featuring premium FIFA Grade 4G turf, similar to what is found at Manchester United’s Carrington training ground.
Patrice Evra, a Champions League winner from United’s not too distant past, made a special appearance at the unveiling of that project. Current Red Devils star Mason Mount said: “It’s an amazing project to be able to supply a pitch in such a remote area. It’s magical for the kids in that local area to see a pitch like that. To see that quality of pitch and how lucky we are to be able to play on such pitches, you want everyone to be able to experience something like that. I know a lot of the planning that has gone into it has been very difficult and taken a lot of time to sort everything out, but what an amazing story and for the kids it will be so special.”
United and England defender Harry Maguire said of the need to support grassroots projects in any way possible, having benefitted himself from access to high-quality facilities: “We were lucky to have a good football pitch at school, and as soon as I got home, I’d head straight to the local park to play with my brothers and friends. I had great access to pitches growing up, and honestly, if it wasn't for that, I wouldn’t be sitting here today. By giving this community the same opportunity to go out and play, you never know where it could eventually take them.”
Cunha started out playing futsal in Brazil
Cunha learned his trade playing futsal in Brazil, before heading to Switzerland with Sion at the age of 18. He said of youngsters being given the opportunity in which to enjoy and fully embrace sport: “I know how important it is to have access to a pitch because sport truly changes lives. If you grow up with people who can help you and teach you about life through sports, it helps you become a better person in the future. Giving kids the opportunity to grow up with football as part of their culture by providing these pitches is something very beautiful. It’s an investment in their future that goes beyond just the game.”
- DHL/Manchester United
World Cup & Champions League targets for Cunha
Cunha is hoping that his professional experience will include a couple of notable firsts over the coming months. He is looking to earn a spot in Brazil’s squad for this summer’s World Cup - having never previously graced that competition - while helping United back into the Champions League for 2026-27 will provide further opportunities in which to open his goal account on the grandest of European stages.
DHL Express, the Official Logistics Partner of Manchester United, delivered a professional-grade, all-weather football pitch to Mae Suek, Thailand, for the 'Delivering Dreams' campaign. Find out more here: https://inmotion.dhl/en/staging/manchester-united/delivering-dreams