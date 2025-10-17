Getty/GOAL
Wayne Rooney brutally told his management dream has 'died' as Man Utd legend is urged to consider new roles at Old Trafford - with one involving highly-rated son Kai
Rooney's managerial career: Struggles in England and America
United’s all-time leading goalscorer stepped into coaching at Derby County when bringing his distinguished playing career to a close. He has since occupied dugouts at D.C. United in MLS, alongside NFL legend Tom Brady at Birmingham City and in the Championship with Plymouth Argyle.
Unfortunately, none of those posts have delivered much success - with stints at St Andrew’s and Home Park being cut alarmingly short. Rooney has been out of management since the end of 2024, with the 39-year-old enjoying a return to punditry work as wife Coleen sees her stock soar on the back of a runner-up finish on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.
Backroom role? How Rooney could return to Old Trafford
Rooney has not ruled out another managerial role, but is a long way off coming into contention for the top job at Old Trafford. He could, however, return to familiar surroundings in a backroom post that allows him to work with United’s strikers or academy hopefuls.
Quizzed on whether such a job should appeal to Rooney and the Red Devils, ex-United defender Simpson - speaking in association with Bodog - told GOAL: "When you look at it like that, I think so. You could never say that these players can’t have a role or a place at a club where they have done so much and do care about the club.
"I know it’s difficult because they are in the media and being honest, but that’s part of the game. He has to be honest - he can’t protect United, he can’t protect the players, he’s got to be honest and say what he sees. Why wouldn’t you, as a striker, want Wayne Rooney coming in. Imagine [Benjamin] Sesko and he’s got Wayne Rooney helping him. It’s not a bad shout.
"As a manager? Yeah, I think that’s died. The roles that he took were so difficult and he doesn’t get the credit for that, taking teams at difficult moments. The Birmingham one, they were flying, everyone was happy, so he upset the apple cart by going in as manager. But some of the other clubs that he took, they were in difficult moments.
"I would love to see Wayne Rooney back at United helping the young lads. If it was me and I was a striker and he came in to help me, you would be annoying him with questions all the time - what do you do in this position, what do you do in this position? That would be something I would like to see."
- Getty/Instagram
Another Rooney at Man Utd: Kai starring in academy ranks
Rooney’s eldest son, Kai, currently forms part of the youth set-up at United, with the teenage forward considered to be a hot prospect. Asked if Wayne could help to bring another Rooney into the Red Devils’ first team, Simpson added: "When [Michael] Carrick has been there, Ruud [van Nistelrooy] was there and all these ex-players, [Darren] Fletcher was there for a few years and is U18s manager and has started his own journey.
"Kai, I’ve seen him play a few times and he looks fantastic - looks just like his dad but obviously left-footed! Any time that you get a chance to bring these ex-players back in, I think you have to. Whether he would want to do that, I don’t know.
"Years ago, he wasn’t even my kind of legend, but I was at Blackburn and Nigel Winterburn came in for Paul Ince. I’m a full-back and I was soaking up everything he was trying to tell me. I’m not an Arsenal fan. Players respect what other players have done in the game. You can be a sponge and take in as much information as you can."
Documentary & punditry work: What next for Rooney?
Rooney, who is set to star in an upcoming Disney+ documentary alongside Coleen and their four sons, has offered no indication that he is considering a return to Manchester United. He is on hand to give words of wisdom to Kai, having found it difficult to watch him in action down the years, and continues to keep a close eye on how the Red Devils are faring during a difficult era for all concerned at Old Trafford.
