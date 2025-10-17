Wayne Rooney brutally told his management dream has 'died' as Man Utd legend is urged to consider new roles at Old Trafford - with one involving highly-rated son Kai

Rooney has not ruled out another managerial role, but is a long way off coming into contention for the top job at Old Trafford. He could, however, return to familiar surroundings in a backroom post that allows him to work with United’s strikers or academy hopefuls.

Quizzed on whether such a job should appeal to Rooney and the Red Devils, ex-United defender Simpson - speaking in association with Bodog - told GOAL: "When you look at it like that, I think so. You could never say that these players can’t have a role or a place at a club where they have done so much and do care about the club.

"I know it’s difficult because they are in the media and being honest, but that’s part of the game. He has to be honest - he can’t protect United, he can’t protect the players, he’s got to be honest and say what he sees. Why wouldn’t you, as a striker, want Wayne Rooney coming in. Imagine [Benjamin] Sesko and he’s got Wayne Rooney helping him. It’s not a bad shout.

"As a manager? Yeah, I think that’s died. The roles that he took were so difficult and he doesn’t get the credit for that, taking teams at difficult moments. The Birmingham one, they were flying, everyone was happy, so he upset the apple cart by going in as manager. But some of the other clubs that he took, they were in difficult moments.

"I would love to see Wayne Rooney back at United helping the young lads. If it was me and I was a striker and he came in to help me, you would be annoying him with questions all the time - what do you do in this position, what do you do in this position? That would be something I would like to see."