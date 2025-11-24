Wayne Rooney explains why Liverpool boss Arne Slot must drop Mohamed Salah as thumping Nottingham Forest defeat deepens Reds' woes

Rooney is not the only former player to call on Slot to drop Salah, with former Reds Jamie Carragher and Don Hutchison also claiming it's time to bench the Egyptian. However, Liverpool legend John Barnes is adamant Salah is not the problem. He told Mirror Football: "If you think about the way Liverpool played before, it was for Trent [Alexander-Arnold] or the rest of the team to create for Mo. Whereas now, with players like Florian Wirtz, Ekitike, and Isak, we're playing differently. Once we get that right, we’ll be okay. We’re just going through a few teething issues, and it’s a coincidence that Mo Salah is 33; people are putting two and two together and blaming age.

"The whole team needs to get used to a new way of playing, which isn’t necessarily just going to be about shooting for Mo Salah. Mo will still be dangerous, but he's just not going to get the ball in dangerous situations as much as he did. He's not going to get the ball as quickly. We’ve now got a lot of dribblers now, and so we're not going to play as quickly as we did in the past, and so Salah can’t use his pace to run onto balls and to play one against one.

"I still think he's part of the best 11. Of course, he's not necessarily going to be the main part as he was before, but I still think he's part of his best 11 as it stands. It's just a question of integrating more. We just have to come up with a way that suits everybody, which is obviously different from what they've done over the last five, six years."