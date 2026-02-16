WATCH: Thembinkosi Lorch scores on debut to earn Al Ittihad a Libyan Cup win

In terms of trophy success and continental pedigree, Wydad Casablanca rank higher than Al Ittihad by far; thus, Lorch's move, without considering the financial rewards, could be considered a downgrade.

Hugo Broos ignored Lorch even when he was in peak form for Wydad, so a move to a club that is a downgrade on the Moroccan giants will likely not impress the Bafana coach who has been critical of the moves that South African players make, and he did not shy away from criticising Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who joined Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer.

Going by precedence, Lorch's move is one he will not approve of either.