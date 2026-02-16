WATCH: Thembinkosi Lorch scores on debut to earn Al Ittihad a Libyan Cup win
Libyan giants Al Ittihad confirmed the signing of Bafana Bafana star Thembinkosi Lorch from Wydad Casablanca of Morocco in late January.
The Tripoli-based big spenders, who are 11-time Libyan Super Cup champions, are strengthening their playing unit, hoping to become one of the most competitive sides in Africa in the near future and restore their title-challenging reputation back home.
Thembinkosi Lorch scored on debut to earn Al Ittihad a 1-0 home win over Al Shomooa in the Libyan Cup on Sunday.
The win sees Al Ittihad moving onto a record of eight wins with a single draw in nine matches across all competitions.
- Backpage
Will Lorch's move help Bafana prospects
In terms of trophy success and continental pedigree, Wydad Casablanca rank higher than Al Ittihad by far; thus, Lorch's move, without considering the financial rewards, could be considered a downgrade.
Hugo Broos ignored Lorch even when he was in peak form for Wydad, so a move to a club that is a downgrade on the Moroccan giants will likely not impress the Bafana coach who has been critical of the moves that South African players make, and he did not shy away from criticising Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who joined Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer.
Going by precedence, Lorch's move is one he will not approve of either.
- Backpagepix
For Lorch all he can do for his new employers and his Bafana World Cup prospects is keep on playing well and scoring goals.
As long as he is in-form then any dreams he has of making the South African World Cup squad are still possible.
But realistically, unless there's a catastrophic injury crisis for Bafana ahead of the global tournament, and possibly a change in head coach, then Lorch will probably have to make do with scoring his way to the Libyan Premier League title which Al Ittihad last won in the 2020/21 season.