Watch out Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs! Sekhukhune United are going for the PSL and Nedbank Cup double - 'We really believe we can win all our remaining games'

“We believe that we can go all the way in the league. We really believe we can win all our remaining games... even the Nedbank Cup; we believe we can lift it,” he told The Sowetan at the Nedbank Cup last-16 draw.

Leaner then pointed to perennial league champions Sundowns position on the log to justify his optimism.

“If you look at the log, Sundowns, who are second, are just five points ahead of us; but in the past season... Sundowns were already more than 10 points ahead of the teams in the chasing pack.

"So, the league is open for everyone at this point, and we will give it our all,” he concluded.