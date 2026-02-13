Watch out Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs! Sekhukhune United are going for the PSL and Nedbank Cup double - 'We really believe we can win all our remaining games'
Dip in form doesn't deter Learner
Despite Sekhukhune United's recent dip in form that's seen them only win one league match in 2026 (P4 W1 D1 L2) the mood in the dressing room has not faltered if Renaldo Learner's recent comments are to be believed.
According to the 28-year-old goalkeeper, the Eric Tinkler coached club are aiming for the stars this season as they believe they will win every game they play.
Learner goes big
“We believe that we can go all the way in the league. We really believe we can win all our remaining games... even the Nedbank Cup; we believe we can lift it,” he told The Sowetan at the Nedbank Cup last-16 draw.
Leaner then pointed to perennial league champions Sundowns position on the log to justify his optimism.
“If you look at the log, Sundowns, who are second, are just five points ahead of us; but in the past season... Sundowns were already more than 10 points ahead of the teams in the chasing pack.
"So, the league is open for everyone at this point, and we will give it our all,” he concluded.
Where are Sekhukhune on their road to glory?
In the Nedbank Cup last 16, Sekhukhune travel to Motsepe League side University of Pretoria on the weekend of the 22nd and 23rd of February. This comes after they saw off National First Division mid-table side Highbury FC in the Round of 32.
As already pointed out, Babina Noko have slipped away recently in the league despite beating TS Galaxy 0-1 away from home last time out, their first win in the league in 2026.
The vital win saw them solidify their fifth place in the PSL standings with a four point gap back to Durban City in sixth. But it is upwards that Leaner and his colleagues are looking and they find themselves just six points off log leaders Orlando Pirates, three points off second place Mamelodi Sundowns, and one point off third placed Kaizer Chiefs - although all of the top three have played two games less than Learner's side.
What's next for Babina Noko?
Next up in the league are rock bottom club Orbit College on Sunday at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, where Learner's confidence for victory is likely assured.
After that the league program gets much tougher as they play second placed Mamelodi Sundowns on March 1st, then sixth placed Durban City on March 4th, and then eighth placed Polokwane City on March 14th.
Win all of those, especially against The Brazilians, and Learner's belief in the club's trophy pursuits won't look so far-fetched after all.