WATCH: Former Orlando Pirates star opens up on debut for English Premier League side ahead of trip to Liverpool - 'I think it has been very easy because...'
The 28-year-old ex-Baroka FC Star came on as second half substitute during Wolves' FA Cup victory over Blackburn Rovers on Sunday.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Munetsi signed for Wolves last week
- He joined from Stade Reims
- The midfielder made his Wolves debut on Sunday
🟢📱